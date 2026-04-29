Axil Brands Announces Expanded Partnership with Walmart

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axil Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL), a leader in advanced hearing protection and enhancement technology, today announced that Walmart will expand its offering of Axil Brands products to include the MX PRO and MX Passive models for its online and in-store platforms. The expanded distribution is expected to launch in Axil’s fiscal first quarter across approximately 1,250 Walmart stores nationwide. AXIL’s fiscal fourth quarter ends May 31, 2026.

Based on the successful initial rollout of Axil products at Walmart announced just a few months ago, this expansion reflects the strong consumer demand for high-performance, affordable hearing protection solutions. The AXIL MX PRO combines electronic noise suppression with clear audio enhancement and Bluetooth functionality, making it ideal for recreational, and industrial users, while the MX Passive delivers reliable passive protection in a comfortable, lightweight design.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Walmart and bring our flagship MX PRO and MX Passive ear protection products to even more American consumers,” said Jeff Toghraie, CEO of Axil Brands. “This expansion demonstrates Walmart’s confidence in the Axil brand and our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality hearing solutions at accessible price points. We look forward to continuing to grow our retail footprint and helping more people protect their hearing without compromising situational awareness or comfort.”

The new models will be available in Walmart’s sporting goods and outdoor sections, providing customers with easy access to professional-grade hearing protection directly where they shop.

About AXIL Brands, Inc.

AXIL Brands, Inc. is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative hearing enhancement and protection products that combine advanced technology with exceptional comfort and performance. The Company also operates in the hair and skin care market through its Reviv3 Procare brand. For more information, visit goaxil.com .

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact:

AXIL Brands, Inc.

Email: investors@goaxil.com