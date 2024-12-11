Back to the Future: Virtuozzo’s founders join the team to propel ambitious expansion and innovation

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a market-leading provider of innovative cloud solutions, is repositioning itself as a complete platform for alternative cloud providers with the return of its original founders and leaders. The company is implementing a new strategy to equip service providers with full system management, cloud automation, and multi-level delegation panels to help them grow their profits. This development will significantly benefit both the company and its partners.

Those returning include Virtuozzo founder, Serg Bell, who will become its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Constructor. Among the industry’s most influential figures, Bell has a remarkable track record of founding and leading successful software companies including Parallels, Plesk, Acumatica, and Acronis, creating over $5B of value.

“I am returning to Virtuozzo as its CEO and Chief Constructor, together with many of the original founders, to lead the company into an efficient, cloud-driven, Gen-AI, and edge-ready future for infrastructure, platform, and application stacks,” said Serg Bell. “One of the top priorities of Virtuozzo is helping our partners grow in profitability by increasing revenue, reducing churn, improving net retention, adding new customers, and driving new ARR growth. One of the key solutions to achieving this goal is Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure – a proven, profitable, and efficient replacement for VMware and Nutanix.”

Bell will be joined by Jan-Jaap Jager, who will be Chief Operating Officer and President, and who previously held a leadership role at Virtuozzo. Jager brings extensive knowledge from leading companies including Parallels, Acronis, PlusServer and Chainstack.

Jager said: “We empower our customers and partners to take back control of their IT infrastructure by simplifying complexity with innovative, user-friendly solutions. One example is Virtuozzo Application Platform (formerly Jelastic) which automates application deployment, scaling, and management across private, public, or multi-cloud environments. While IT management can be overwhelming and costly, Virtuozzo transforms it into a powerful engine for growth and innovation. By putting their success first, we help our customers and partners thrive in the competitive cloud market, giving them the tools to embrace every opportunity it offers.”

The leadership team will be further strengthened by Oleg Melnikov, a co-founder of Parallels and CTO at Acronis, who joins as Chief Automation Officer. Melnikov brings over 20 years of experience leading cross-cultural teams and driving innovation in cloud automation and orchestration.

“I’m excited to be back at Virtuozzo and contribute to shaping the next chapter of its success,” said Melnikov. “My focus will be to streamline operations for our partners and help them deliver unmatched value to their customers. Automation will be at the heart of empowering effortless and profitable scale. Together, we will accelerate innovation and fuel growth across the cloud industry.”

Alex Fine, the former CEO, will remain with the company as Chief Revenue Advisor, and his expertise will be vital and valued as the new strategy unfolds.

Alex Fine commented: “The return of Serg and others adds a wealth of experience and a renewed strategic focus to the company that will be invaluable as we target significant growth and transformation.”

As part of its strategy, Virtuozzo will build its support for new and existing Service Providers and hundreds of thousands of SMEs so they can unlock the full potential of IaaS, PaaS and FaaS (Function as a Service) capabilities. The company aims to deliver a complete, open, and extensible modern Platform and Applications stack for complete Automation, System Management, Service Level Management, Orchestration, and Control Panels. This strategy emphasizes leveraging partnerships, founders (Constructors) ecosystem, generative AI, and software-defined infrastructure to enable competition with hyper-scaler and mega-scaler clouds.

In addition to his roles at Virtuozzo, Serg Bell will continue to serve as Founder and Chairman of the Board of Constructor Group, a global institution dedicated to advancing science, education, and technology. Constructor Group encompasses several key entities, including Constructor Knowledge, which offers traditional and online education programs and advisory services; Constructor Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund investing in science and technology; and Constructor Technology, which provides an all-in-one AI platform for education and research. The Platform provides knowledge models for web agencies, designers, developers, masters, and service providers, empowering co-pilots and autopilots.

- END -

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (https://www.virtuozzo.com), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo supplies several cutting-edge products to its partners, including Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure — a best-proven, commercially supported, and cost-efficient replacement for VMware and Nutanix. Another key offering is the Virtuozzo Application Platform that provides best-in-class scalable cluster application deployment, management, and orchestration platform across multiple servers, virtual machines, and containers for modern web-native applications such as WordPress, Magento, Moodle, and other. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 680 cloud service providers, managed service providers, and hosting providers in 84 countries.

About Constructor Group

Constructor Group is a multi-faceted ecosystem dedicated to advancing the fields of science, education and technology. The ecosystem is made of three interdisciplinary and highly connected entities, as well as education-focused non-profit affiliates, that aim to provide critical knowledge and solutions to advance innovation globally. These are: