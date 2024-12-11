AmpliTech Group Powers The Quantum Computing Revolution With Cutting-Edge Low-Noise Cryogenic HEMT Amplifiers

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, proudly announces the successful development and deployment of its proprietary low-noise cryogenic High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) amplifiers. These state-of-the-art amplifiers play a critical role in enabling quantum computers to operate efficiently at extremely low temperatures of 4 Kelvin (-452°F), a prerequisite for high-fidelity quantum operations.

AmpliTech has demonstrated its technological leadership by delivering working units of its cryogenic Low-Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) to two Fortune 50 companies at the forefront of the quantum computing sector. AmpliTech has also delivered units to Universities and Research institutions in this rapidly emerging technology sector. This milestone solidifies AmpliTech as the high-performance U.S.-based manufacturer of cryogenic LNAs, optimized for quantum computing at 4K temperatures, ensuring reliability and precision for the most advanced quantum applications. The operation of these LNAs at almost absolute zero temperatures is a very special technology that AmpliTech has developed for this rapidly growing industry. The Company has been keenly monitoring this revolutionary industry sector for years and has been working closely with industry leaders to develop viable solutions to power next-generation quantum technology.

Quantum Computing: The Future of AI and Beyond

Quantum computing holds the potential to revolutionize artificial intelligence (AI) and a multitude of industries, including pharmaceuticals, cybersecurity, financial modeling, and material science. By leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics, quantum computers process complex calculations exponentially faster than traditional systems, offering transformative solutions to previously unsolvable problems.

AmpliTech’s amplifiers are pivotal in minimizing noise at ultra-low temperatures, enabling the accurate detection of quantum signals. This innovation directly supports the development of scalable, error-corrected quantum computers, which are crucial for advancing AI capabilities and solving real-world challenges.

A Commitment to Innovation

"We are thrilled to be a key enabler in the quantum computing revolution," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "Our cryogenic LNAs set the gold standard for performance, efficiency, and noise reduction, empowering global leaders to push the boundaries of quantum technology. By being the only high-performance U.S. manufacturer offering this critical component at 4K temperatures, AmpliTech is committed to driving domestic innovation and supporting advancements in AI and quantum science."

As most recently announced, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for AmpliTech Group’s patent application related to their cryogenic solution for Quantum Computing Applications. AmpliTech’s proprietary cryogenic amplifiers operate at unmatched efficiency, positioning the company as a trusted partner for quantum computing pioneers worldwide.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the release of this cryogenic amplifier product line and/or patents issuance, will lead to further production orders and work from customers. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

Linked In: Amplitech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: AmpliTech IR (@AmplitechIr) / X

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com