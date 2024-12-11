Feed Premix Market to Hit USD 12 Billion by 2034: Advancing Livestock Nutrition and Sustainability | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed premix market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 8.8 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is driven by advancements in agriculture and evolving consumer preferences, reshaping the feed premix landscape.

One significant trend is the increasing complexity of livestock farming methods, which has heightened the demand for specialized feed premixes. Farmers, seeking to enhance profitability, are placing greater emphasis on animal nutrition and well-being. This has led to the development of customized feed solutions tailored to the specific growth stages and nutritional needs of different livestock.

Feed premix is a combination of a few specific complex substances, like minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, that are added to animal diets to hasten the growth and development of the animals. The macro and micronutrients are both included in the feed premix. Carbohydrates, fat, and other macronutrients are required in big amounts, whereas micronutrients are required in smaller amounts (such as vitamins, amino acids, and minerals for an animal to develop, both nutrients are necessary.

The micronutrient is the most important yet typically missing from animal feeding. As a result, the demand for feed premix manufacturing increased. By using feed premix, farmers are accelerating the growth of their animals, which will increase their income and, as a result, increase demand for feed premix on the global market. Farmers are switching to providing premium feed that can accelerate the growth of their cattle in response to the rising demand for livestock

“The growing shift toward sustainable farming, rising demand for organic products, and increasing meat consumption are driving the feed premix market. Advances in poultry technology, including breeding innovations and improved feed efficiency, are further boosting growth by enhancing productivity and meeting the evolving needs of both developed and developing markets.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Industry Highlights

Personalized Nutrition Solutions Driving Industry Innovation

The feed premix industry has witnessed a significant shift towards customized nutrition solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of animals in both farms and homes. Companies are increasingly offering bespoke blends of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients to cater to various animal types.

This trend is driven by rising consumer awareness, emphasizing optimal animal health and performance, prompting manufacturers to innovate through advanced formulation techniques. Breakthroughs in technology and research have enabled precise nutrient profiling, ensuring product safety and efficacy. As sustainable and efficient agricultural practices gain prominence, providing personalized nutritional solutions becomes essential for maintaining animal welfare and productivity standards.

The increasing need for compound animal feed drive the demand for feed premixes

Animals continue to contribute significantly to the world's food supply. Animal feeds have thus grown in importance as a part of the integrated food chain. A significant portion of meeting consumer demand for more eggs, meat, milk, and other livestock products depends on the availability of a consistent supply of suitable, economical, and secure animal feeds. As a result, there is a growing need for more feed supplies, sources, and alternatives due to the huge increase in the demand for livestock products globally.

Another key justification for looking into more easy, affordable, and alternative sources for the production of animal feed is the growing global population. Appropriate dietary concentration is one of the most expensive feed formulation ingredients in livestock diets. To create the proper compound feed for the different animal species, components and feedstuffs such as vitamins, and minerals are mixed in varying quantities. Due to their concentrated energy supply and high feed efficiency, feed premixes have consequently attracted fresh interest in the animal feed business.

Manufacturers are improving their quality and safety while maintaining their cost-effectiveness in response to the increased demand for safe and nutrient-rich animal feed. The use of feed premixes in animal feed results in improved animal productivity, growth, and performance. The International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF) estimates that global production of compound feed has surpassed 1 billion tonnes yearly. Particularly in developing nations, the rate of production growth was larger than in industrialized nations.





Country-wise Insights

What is the Demand Outlook for the U.S Feed Premix Market?

Sales of feed premixes will be boosted by rising consumer demand for nutrient-dense foods. The feed premix market in the United States is anticipated to have a significant value share in 2022. According to FMI, the mineral premix market in the United States is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The rising consumption of processed and convenience foods has resulted in low exposure to critical nutrients, which has increased the demand for functional and healthful food products. Additionally, it is anticipated that over the projected period, demand for feed premixes will increase due to increased feed output. There are more and more innovative product applications for feed premixes, such as dairy products, cereal-based goods, nourishing foods, newborn formulae, beverages, etc

How will India Feed Premix Market Fare?

India's feed premix market will benefit from the growing demand for functional foods. According to FMI, the market for mineral premixes in India will expand as a result of the increased demand for food enrichment due to the high processing level of food items and consumption of complex feed. India's mineral premix market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% throughout the projected period (2024-2034).

Additionally, growing recognition of the significance of nutrient intake is another element influencing a sale. As a result, the need for nutritive and useful food products is anticipated to increase, propelling the feed premix market's rise during the forecast year.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 2.3% China 3.7% India 2.8%

Category-wise Insights

Which Form is Feed Premixes Most Preferred?

Powdered mineral premixes to gain traction through 2024 & beyond. In terms of form, the feed premix market is sub-segmented into powder and liquid. In 2024, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the feed premix market. Growth in the segment can be attributed to its benefits over liquid forms, such as ease of handling, better homogeneity, simple transport economics, and better premix stability.

Which is the Leading Application in Feed Premix Market?

Sales of feed premixes in the poultry feed industry will surge at a robust pace. The feed premixes market is divided into aqua feed, ruminant feed, poultry feed, swine feed, and other feed applications. In 2024, the poultry feed segment is expected to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market.

This is due to rising compound feed consumption, demand for mineral-enriched foods, and rising awareness about pet nutrition.

Competition Outlook

The feed premixes industry is based on key organized players, which are continuously focusing on product development strategies to increase their market penetration. Several competitors are running the multi million dollars industry.

They are pouring their products and services to keep them competitive and deliver the rising demands of animal nutrition industry due to increased livestock consumption. Companies like DSM, Cargill are aiming to improve the lifetime performance and nutrition of farm animals to maintain the global food chain.

Along with these key players, many manufacturing companies are focusing product development and vitamin nutrition livestock collaborating with each other. Tailor-made solutions like value added consulting services and animal health monitoring through digital apps is a main attraction by end user industry.

Leading Manufacturers

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab A.M.B.A. (DLG)

BASF SE

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Godrej Agrovet

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Corbion N.V.

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Glanbia plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

Vitablend Nederland BV

Watson Foods Co., Inc.

Wright Enrichment Inc.

Zagro Asia Ltd.





Key Segments of Market Report

By Form:

In this segment, the industry has been categorized into Powder and Liquid

By Ingredient Type:

By ingredient type industry has been categorised into Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Minerals, Antioxidants, Others

By Animal Type:

Animal feed types such as Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Animal Feed are included in the report.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Futtermittelvormischungen wird bis 2024 voraussichtlich eine Bewertung von 8,8 Mrd. USD erreichen und von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 3,3 % wachsen. Dieses Wachstum wird durch Fortschritte in der Landwirtschaft und sich verändernde Verbraucherpräferenzen angetrieben, die die Landschaft der Futtervormischungen neu gestalten.

Ein wesentlicher Trend ist die zunehmende Komplexität der Tierhaltungsmethoden, die die Nachfrage nach speziellen Futtervormischungen erhöht hat. Die Landwirte, die ihre Rentabilität steigern wollen, legen mehr Wert auf die Ernährung und das Wohlergehen der Tiere. Dies hat zur Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Futterlösungen geführt, die auf die spezifischen Wachstumsstadien und Ernährungsbedürfnisse der verschiedenen Nutztiere zugeschnitten sind.

Fortschritte in der Futtermitteltechnologie und der Ernährungswissenschaft haben die Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Premix-Lösungen weiter vorangetrieben. Diese Innovationen zielen darauf ab, die Leistung der Tiere zu optimieren und gleichzeitig Nachhaltigkeitsziele wie die Minimierung der Umweltbelastung und die Verbesserung der Effizienz der Futterverwertung zu erreichen.

Die Hersteller nutzen diese Fortschritte, um ein breites Spektrum von Viehzüchtern zu bedienen, von großen industriellen Betrieben bis hin zu Bio-Nischenbetrieben. Integrierte landwirtschaftliche Systeme und vertikale Integration innerhalb des Agrarsektors beeinflussen ebenfalls die Nachfrage nach wichtigen Inhaltsstoffen und treiben eine Verlagerung hin zu umfassenden Futtermittellösungen voran.

Mit der Konsolidierung und Rationalisierung der landwirtschaftlichen Betriebe wächst die Präferenz für Futtervormischungen, die eine einheitliche Ernährung der Nutztierpopulationen gewährleisten. Dies sorgt für ein gleichmäßiges Wachstum, ein verbessertes Wohlergehen und eine bessere Gesamtproduktivität in Viehhaltungssystemen.

"Die zunehmende Verlagerung hin zu nachhaltiger Landwirtschaft, die steigende Nachfrage nach Bio-Produkten und der steigende Fleischkonsum treiben den Markt für Futtervormischungen an. Fortschritte in der Geflügeltechnologie, einschließlich Innovationen in der Zucht und verbesserter Futtereffizienz, kurbeln das Wachstum weiter an, indem sie die Produktivität steigern und die sich wandelnden Bedürfnisse sowohl der Industrie- als auch der Entwicklungsländer erfüllen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner für Food & Beverages bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Wichtige Highlights der Branche

Personalisierte Ernährungslösungen, die Innovationen in der Branche vorantreiben

Die Futtervormischungsindustrie hat einen deutlichen Wandel hin zu maßgeschneiderten Ernährungslösungen erlebt, die auf die spezifischen Bedürfnisse von Tieren in landwirtschaftlichen Betrieben und Haushalten zugeschnitten sind. Unternehmen bieten zunehmend maßgeschneiderte Mischungen aus Vitaminen, Mineralien, Aminosäuren und anderen Nährstoffen an, um verschiedenen Tierarten gerecht zu werden.

Dieser Trend wird durch das steigende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher angetrieben, das auf eine optimale Tiergesundheit und -leistung Wert legt und die Hersteller dazu veranlasst, durch fortschrittliche Formulierungstechniken innovativ zu sein. Durchbrüche in Technologie und Forschung haben eine präzise Erstellung von Nährwertprofilen ermöglicht, die die Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit der Produkte gewährleisten. Da nachhaltige und effiziente landwirtschaftliche Praktiken an Bedeutung gewinnen, wird die Bereitstellung personalisierter Ernährungslösungen für die Aufrechterhaltung von Tierschutz- und Produktivitätsstandards unerlässlich.

Steigende Nachfrage nach natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen prägt die Auswahl an Futtervormischungen

Die Industrie legt zunehmend Wert auf natürliche und biologische Inhaltsstoffe in der Tierfütterung. Moderne Landwirte und Haustierbesitzer konzentrieren sich auf die Qualität und Herkunft von Futterergänzungsmitteln, angetrieben von Bedenken hinsichtlich chemischer Rückstände, ökologischer Nachhaltigkeit und Tierschutz.

Diese Nachfrage hat zum Aufstieg von zertifizierten Bio-Inhaltsstoffen und natürlichen Zusatzstoffen wie Pflanzenextrakten und Pflanzenstoffen geführt, die für ihre gesundheitlichen Vorteile bekannt sind. Unternehmen stellen auf Clean-Label-Produkte um und übernehmen nachhaltige Produktionsmethoden, beeinflusst durch den regulatorischen Druck und die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Transparenz der Inhaltsstoffe. Infolgedessen positionieren sich Unternehmen, um vom wachsenden Markt für umweltfreundliche und gesundheitsorientierte Tierernährungslösungen zu profitieren.

Verbesserte Rückverfolgbarkeit und Qualitätssicherung definieren Industriestandards neu

Rückverfolgbarkeit und Qualitätssicherung sind zu einem kritischen Schwerpunkt in der Futtermittelproduktion geworden. Viele Unternehmen implementieren robuste Qualitätskontroll- und Rückverfolgbarkeitssysteme, um die Sicherheit von Tierfutter zu gewährleisten und gleichzeitig strenge Standards und Verbraucherpräferenzen zu erfüllen.

Vorfälle von Kontaminationen und Verfälschungen haben unterstrichen, wie wichtig es ist, hochwertige Rohstoffe zu beschaffen und strenge Herstellungsprotokolle durchzusetzen. Technologien wie Blockchain und RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) werden eingesetzt, um Inhaltsstoffe zu verfolgen und Sicherheitsvorschriften einzuhalten.

Darüber hinaus werden zunehmend Zertifizierungen und Audits durch Dritte eingesetzt, um den Kunden die Sicherheit und Zuverlässigkeit ihrer Produkte zu gewährleisten. Da die Nachfrage nach Transparenz und Rechenschaftspflicht wächst, wird die Einhaltung von Rückverfolgbarkeitsstandards zu einem wichtigen Unterscheidungsmerkmal für Unternehmen, die Vertrauen aufbauen und Marktanteile in der sich entwickelnden Futtermittelvormischungsindustrie gewinnen wollen.

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 USA 2.3 % China 3.7 % Indien 2,8 %

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Viehzucht in den USA treibt die Nachfrage nach Futtervormischungen an

Die expansive Viehzucht in den USA trägt erheblich zum robusten Markt für Futtermittelvormischungen des Landes bei. Die Geflügel-, Schweine- und Rinderindustrie ist stark auf eine präzise Nahrungsergänzung angewiesen, um Wachstum, Gesundheit und Produktivität zu optimieren.

Den Hauptfutterzutaten fehlen oft essentielle Nährstoffe wie Vitamine, so dass Futtervormischungen unentbehrlich sind. Diese konzentrierten Nährstoffquellen verbessern die Futtereffizienz und erhöhen die Wirtschaftlichkeit der Viehzucht. Die steigende Nachfrage nach Fleisch- und Milchprodukten treibt die Einführung effektiver Fütterungslösungen weiter voran und unterstützt das Wachstum des Marktes für Futtervormischungen in den USA.

Steigende Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Geflügelfuttervormischungen treibt Marktexpansion in China voran

Chinas hohe Nachfrage nach Hühnerfleisch hat das Land zum zweitgrößten Geflügelproduzenten der Welt gemacht und zu einem erheblichen Wachstum des Marktes für Futtervormischungen geführt. Der steigende Bedarf an hochwertigen Mischfuttermitteln, die reich an essentiellen Nährstoffen sind, unterstützt diesen Trend.

Die Hersteller, darunter DSM, haben darauf reagiert, indem sie die Produktion ausgeweitet und in den chinesischen Markt investiert haben. Futtervormischungen werden häufig verwendet, um die Produktivität und Gesundheit von Geflügel zu verbessern und eine ausgewogene Ernährung zu gewährleisten, die die Wachstumsraten, die Immunität und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden verbessert. Dies führt zu qualitativ hochwertigem Fleisch und Eiern, steigert die Effizienz der Erzeuger und erfüllt die wachsende Nachfrage der Verbraucher.

Wichtigste Vorteile für Stakeholder

Der Bericht bietet eine umfassende quantitative Analyse der Marktsegmente, Trends, Schätzungen und Dynamiken für den Markt für Futtermittelvormischungen von 2024 bis 2034 und hebt die wichtigsten Wachstumschancen hervor.

Detaillierte Marktforschung bietet Einblicke in die wichtigsten Treiber, Einschränkungen und aufkommenden Chancen in der Branche.

Die Fünf-Kräfte-Analyse von Porter bewertet die Verhandlungsmacht von Einkäufern und Lieferanten und ermöglicht es den Stakeholdern, gewinnorientierte Entscheidungen zu treffen und ihre Lieferanten-Käufer-Beziehungen zu optimieren.

Eine eingehende Marktsegmentierungsanalyse hilft dabei, die vorherrschenden Chancen auf dem Markt für Futtermittelvormischungen zu identifizieren.

Die wichtigsten Länder in jeder Region werden auf der Grundlage ihrer Umsatzbeiträge zum Weltmarkt kartiert.

Die Positionierung der Marktteilnehmer unterstützt das Benchmarking und bietet ein klares Verständnis der Wettbewerbslandschaft.

Der Bericht untersucht regionale und globale Trends, führende Akteure, Schlüsselanwendungen, Marktsegmente und strategische Wachstumsinitiativen auf dem Markt für Futtermittelvormischungen.



Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die Futtervormischungsindustrie basiert auf wichtigen organisierten Akteuren, die sich kontinuierlich auf Produktentwicklungsstrategien konzentrieren, um ihre Marktdurchdringung zu erhöhen. Mehrere Wettbewerber betreiben die Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Industrie.

Sie setzen ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen ein, um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben und die steigenden Anforderungen der Tierernährungsindustrie aufgrund des gestiegenen Viehkonsums zu erfüllen. Unternehmen wie DSM und Cargill zielen darauf ab, die Lebensleistung und Ernährung von Nutztieren zu verbessern, um die globale Nahrungskette zu erhalten.

Zusammen mit diesen Hauptakteuren konzentrieren sich viele produzierende Unternehmen auf die Zusammenarbeit in den Bereichen Produktentwicklung und Vitaminernährung von Tieren. Maßgeschneiderte Lösungen wie Mehrwertberatungsdienste und Tiergesundheitsüberwachung durch digitale Apps sind eine Hauptattraktion für die Endverbraucherindustrie.

Führende Hersteller

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Unternehmen (ADM)

Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab A.M.B.A. (DLG)

BASF SE

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Godrej Agrovet

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Corbion N.V.

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Glanbia AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

Vitablend Nederland BV

Watson Foods Co., Inc.

Wright Enrichment Inc.

Zagro Asia GmbH



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Formular:

In diesem Segment wurde die Branche in Pulver und Flüssigkeit eingeteilt

Nach Art der Zutat:

Nach Art der Inhaltsstoffe wurde die Industrie in Antibiotika, Vitamine, Aminosäuren, Mineralien, Antioxidantien und andere eingeteilt

Nach Tierart:

Futtermittelarten wie Wiederkäuerfutter, Schweinefutter, Geflügelfutter, Aquakulturfutter und sonstiges Tierfutter sind in dem Bericht enthalten.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und Ozeaniens durchgeführt

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

