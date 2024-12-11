New Developer Portal and AI-Driven Tools in Genesis Application Platform Improve Developer Productivity in Financial Markets

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global introduced a new developer portal and new AI-driven tools to help financial sector developers deliver financial markets-grade applications ten times faster.

The new portal serves as a gateway to the Genesis Application Platform for the developer community and technical business analysts across the financial industry. It houses platform’s free-trial program, powerful AI-driven tools to boost developer productivity and training, documentation and support resources for users.

“Whether it’s to lower their enormous technology costs by upgrading legacy systems and reducing dependencies on vendors or to grow revenue by bringing innovation to the market, financial firms need a dramatically faster way to build and deploy new software,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Global. “Our new portal is a gateway to the platform, giving developers tools and resources to rapidly deliver the financial markets-grade applications firms need to operate more efficiently, reduce risk and expand their businesses.”

The portal features the new Genesis Launchpad, a hosted environment for designing, building and running projects during free trials of Genesis. The Launchpad includes project initiation tools like Genesis Create, an intuitive, code-free way to build full-stack projects in minutes, and Genesis View, a plug-in for converting UI screenshots into front-end code. New features in these tools and the underlying platform include:

A new AI agent that configures an application based on a description of its intent. The agent jump-starts the build by autogenerating data models, real-time data queries, grids and other data visualization, notifications, user authorization and other configurations guided by Create.

Upgrades to Genesis View, an AI agent able to convert UI designs and even screenshots into code for Genesis UI components that replicate the look and feel of the design. Once generated, the platform makes it easy to connect the components to back-end APIs.

More powerful spreadsheet converters analyze Excel spreadsheets to bootstrap applications in Genesis Create and configure pipelines to ingest data from spreadsheets. Replacing spreadsheets with robust applications to improve efficiency and reduce operational risk is a common use case of the Genesis platform.

Project Templates, a growing selection of financial industry application frameworks users can expand and customize with Create. These include templates for asset-liability management in FX and managing order books and trade execution.

“Improving developer productivity is key to translating technology investment to competitive advantage,” said Tej Sidhu, Chief Technology Officer at Genesis Global. “When clients use our AI agents to jump-start projects, they have confidence that the resulting code comes from an industry-specific and governed framework. Accessing the benefits of AI within the guardrails provided by the Genesis platform enables financial markets firms to fast-track innovation without compromising resilience, compliance and security.”

The portal also consolidates developer training, documentation and support resources that help users master the Genesis platform, specifically:

The Genesis Academy: a training center offering expert-led courses, interactive learning, and certification for developers of all skill levels.

Technical documentation: a library explaining how Genesis supports building, deploying and operating financial markets-grade applications.

How-to-guides: a collection of step-by-step instructions for addressing common application requirements, such as setting user authorization, reading CSV files, enabling desktop interoperability via FDC3 and bringing users’ own UI frameworks into a Genesis application.

Developer support: access to the Genesis HelpDesk and live support in most time zones.

Platform release notes: a directory of monthly blogs and technical notes covering enhancements to the platform’s Development Suite, Marketplace and Application Runtime.



Banks, asset managers and trading infrastructure providers worldwide use Genesis and its platform to develop new software, enhance legacy technology systems and replace end-user computing and manual processes with enterprise-quality solutions. Among these clients, Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi are also strategic investors in Genesis.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

