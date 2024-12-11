Wix Releases AI Feature for Businesses to Engage with their Customers Online

The new AI Site-Chat improves how website visitors interact with businesses’ sites, ultimately increasing customer engagement and streamlining support

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced the launch of the AI Site-Chat - designed to serve as a virtual agent for customers. With the AI Site-Chat, businesses can connect with visitors 24/7, answer their questions, and provide relevant information in real time, even when business owners are unavailable. By enhancing availability and engagement on their websites, the feature empowers businesses to meet the needs of their customers around the clock, ultimately improving the customer experience and driving potential sales.

The AI Site-Chat helps customers find what they need quickly and efficiently, answers website visitors’ questions, and directs them to relevant products and services. By integrating with the site’s internal systems, the site-chat pulls live data from the website’s resources to deliver accurate, up-to-the-minute information. The site-chat is designed to recognize the intent behind each user query, allowing it to deliver more precise search results and tailored recommendations.

The AI Site-Chat also helps website owners capture leads, ensuring all customer inquiries are answered. Website owners will be able to refine their offerings based on what customers are searching for, leading to more targeted and effective sales strategies. The site-chat is fully customizable to reflect the brand voice, and can be configured with business-specific restrictions or preferences, ensuring that it follows company guidelines—such as avoiding certain statements or limitations.

"Our latest AI feature, the native AI Site-Chat, provides SMBs an enterprise-level tool to assist how they interact with their website visitors," said Yaniv Ben Simon, Head of Product for AI Site-Chat at Wix. “Businesses can seamlessly use this feature to deliver real-time, conversational customer service, sales, and support in one place, and ultimately see reduced friction, increased engagement, and improved conversions. With many more features on the horizon, we’re setting a new standard for online business interactions and success.”

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

