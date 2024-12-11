EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Seeks Nominations for 2025 Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) announces it has opened nominations for the ninth annual Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards , sponsored by Milagro . Presented at MURTEC , the Awards recognize a diverse array of women in the restaurant technology industry, including restaurant companies and technology providers. The Rising Star Awards are open to individuals working in the restaurant technology industry for less than five years.

“The Top Women Awards celebrate trailblazing women who are redefining what’s possible in the restaurant tech space. We honor seasoned leaders who are driving innovation and bold new thinkers who are transforming the way restaurants operate,” says Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of HT. “By opening the Rising Star Award to all early-career professionals, we’re championing the next generation of industry leaders. These awards spotlight emerging talent whose passion and fresh ideas are already making a difference.”

"At Milagro, we believe that innovation and leadership are the cornerstones of progress in the restaurant industry. By sponsoring the Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star in Restaurant Technology awards, we are proud to celebrate the pioneers and visionaries driving meaningful change,” says Milagro Founder and CEO Hamed Mazrouei. “Emerging technologies are not just tools—they are transformative solutions that empower restaurants to streamline operations, deepen customer engagement, and accelerate growth. The trailblazers that will be recognized are shaping the future of our industry by embracing bold ideas and implementing cutting-edge advancements."

The 2025 honorees will be recognized in three categories:



Rising Star in Restaurant Technology: Presented to anyone from any level of an organization, with less than five years of experience, who is already making a mark in restaurant technology.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Innovator Award: Presented to women with more than five years of restaurant technology experience who are forward thinkers and who have executed on tools and strategies to transform restaurants.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Lifetime Achievement Award: Presented in recognition of a lifetime (no less than 20 years) of service and accomplishments in the industry.

Winners will be chosen by Hospitality Technology and members of its Research Advisory Board. The winners will be honored during an awards program at the 30th annual MURTEC , March 10-12, 2025, at Caesars Forum. Register here .

Submit Top Women in Restaurant Technology or Rising Star in Restaurant Technology nominations here . The deadline for nominations is January 6.

Check out the 2024 winners at www.hospitalitytech.com/topwomen24 for inspiration.

About Milagro

Milagro is an all-in-one restaurant platform that simplifies operations, automates guest retention, and accelerates growth. Milagro's suite of enterprise-grade commerce apps addresses the needs of Full-Service, Fast Casual, and QSR restaurants. Milagro uses Transactional Intelligence™ to increase sales and profitability by elevating the guest experience through personalized interactions. Milagro seamlessly integrates 15 critical apps and features a managed connectivity service with a zero downtime guarantee through its proprietary SmartCONNECT™ technology. Milagro is located in Dallas, Texas.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. Visit HT online at www.hospitalitytech.com . HT is published by EnsembleIQ , headquartered in Chicago. Stay connected with HT on LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage.