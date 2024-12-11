American Rebel Light Beer Announces Nashville Launch Party at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse

Live Performances by Andy Ross and John Stone to Highlight the Event on Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Nashville, TN, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), America’s Patriotic Brand and creator of American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com), proudly announces the Nashville launch party for American Rebel Light Beer at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse (https://www.kidrockshonkytonkandsteakhouse.com). This highly anticipated event will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, from 6 PM to 10 PM, at one of Nashville’s most iconic honky-tonk destinations.

The evening will feature an electrifying live performance by Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel and by John Stone (www.johnstonecountry.com) a Nashville music legend and leader of the Trailer Park All-Stars. This launch party promises an unapologetic celebration of rock and roll, patriotism, and the finest light beer for America’s proud and patriotic beer lovers, American Rebel Light Beer Tall Boys.

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, located at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Broadway, is Nashville’s premier multi-level venue boasting five floors, four stages, six bars, and the capacity to accommodate up to 2,000 guests. Known for hosting Broadway’s brightest stars, the venue is the perfect location to launch American Rebel Light Beer, a premium light lager that embodies the patriotic spirit of this great nation.

“Kid Rock’s is a must-visit destination for anyone wanting to experience the heart of Nashville’s music scene,” said John Stone. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible American Rebel Light Beer launch event, celebrating a domestic light beer that truly honors America’s values, right here in the heart of Music City.”

Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel, added, “We’re ready to rock Nashville and celebrate America with the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. I’m honored to share the stage with John Stone at this unforgettable launch party. Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk is the ultimate venue for showcasing our 16oz Tall Boys, and we encourage everyone to ‘Stand Tall, Be Proud, Be Loud.’ This is a night you won’t want to miss!”

Event Highlights:

• What: Nashville Launch Party for American Rebel Domestic Light Lager Beer

• When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024, from 6 PM to 10 PM

• Where: Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, 221 Broadway, Nashville, TN

• Features: Live performances by Andy Ross and John Stone, patriotic celebrations, and the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer 16oz Tall Boys

About American Rebel Light Beer

Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations

About Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse

Located on Broadway in the heart of downtown Nashville, Kid Rock’s is an iconic venue offering live music, delicious food, and an unforgettable experience across five dynamic levels. (https://www.kidrockshonkytonkandsteakhouse.com)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of the launch party, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

info@americanrebel.com

