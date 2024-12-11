AGS Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period for Acquisition by Affiliates of Brightstar Capital Partners

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE: AGS) (“AGS” or the “Company”), a global gaming supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), in connection with the previously announced agreement for the Company to be acquired by affiliates of Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”) for $12.50 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The HSR Act waiting period expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 9, 2024, satisfying an important condition necessary for the completion of the Proposed Transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to other conditions and regulatory approvals.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Its customer-centric culture and remarkable growth have helped it become one of the most all-inclusive commercial gaming suppliers in the world. Powered by high-performing slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated online casino content for players and operators, and differentiated service, the Company believes it offers an unmatched value proposition for its casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com .

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $4 billion+ AUM that is focused on investing in business services, industrials, consumers, and government services and technology, where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Since its founding in 2015, Brightstar has accumulated extensive experience partnering with family, founder, or entrepreneur-led businesses. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive “Us & Us” approach that leverages its considerable hands-on operational expertise and deep relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com .

