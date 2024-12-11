Nexxen and MAGNA Report Finds Using Audience Data to Inform CTV Creative Optimization Increases Lower Funnel Impact

Beyond targeting, audience data is key to gaining insight that demystifies relevance for individual consumers

Optimized ads drive 78% lift in search intent and 65% lift in purchase intent

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGNA, the media intelligence and investment unit within IPG Mediabrands, and Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the release of a proprietary report – The Intersection of Audience Data + Creative Optimization: How to Drive Action on Streaming TV – that explored how audience data can make ads more relevant and inspire action. The research tested content from brand advertisers across multiple industry verticals including ecommerce, apparel and entertainment.

The growth of high-fidelity, scaled audience data has been progressively improving how programmatic advertising technology connects brands with engaged and receptive audiences. The study found, however, that 64% of viewers surveyed felt that Connected TV (“CTV”) ads are not relevant to them. The difficulty of pinpointing relevance for each individual consumer amplifies this disconnect. Despite frequent interactions with the right streaming video audiences, brands have been missing opportunities to make their CTV ad creative resonate more with them.

The study produced two key insights:

Audience data can be utilized for both audience reach and development of resonant creative:

Relevance is crucial to campaign success. Without knowing how to bring it to life, brands may miss optimal campaign performance and should consider pre-activation testing to enhance creative to better resonate with key audiences.



Optimization doesn’t mean starting over with creative – and can be handled pre-flight:

Once audience data has identified ways to enhance creative, simple adjustments – e.g., adding branded overlays, QR codes or smart speaker integrations – can be made in post-production and executed by dynamic creative studios. These can propel consumers closer to conversion, without the need to revamp the ad.

The study showed that, regardless of brand category, ads optimized through these means drive both intent and action. Indeed, it found a 78% lift in search intent among new prospects and 65% lift in purchase intent among existing customers, when comparing optimized to non-optimized ads.

“Our research endeavors to help brands avoid wasted ad dollars, and the performance insights this study generated show how that can be achieved through pairing audience data and optimized creative,” said Kara Manatt, EVP, Intelligence Solutions, MAGNA. “The continued growth of CTV and streaming make it a valuable place for brands to reach their audiences, and we believe this study adds to marketers’ strategic toolkits.”

“In this industry, we talk a lot about relevance, but it is really subjective – it could be the music in an ad, the actors, the imagery that appeals to the consumer. And this is no small thing for brands – just like media, creative is a significant financial investment,” said Les Seifer, SVP, Global Creative, Nexxen. “On behalf of their brand clients, media agencies are already applying audience data for targeting. Taking that same rigorous, data-informed approach to creative assets will connect audiences to the ads they’re served, providing the greatest return on investment.”

