Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Unveil America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group , announced today the release of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025, recognizing the top financial institutions that serve as cornerstones of their communities.

Regional banks and credit unions are critical in supporting local economies, funding small businesses, and ensuring accessible, community-driven financial services. With their deep understanding of local markets and close connections to their customers, these institutions foster trust and economic growth at the grassroots level.

This year’s list highlights 500 regional banks and 500 credit unions that excel in financial health, customer satisfaction, and community engagement. Using a rigorous methodology, the selection process evaluated institutions across multiple criteria, including: Texas Ratio (a key measure of credit quality), profitability and net loans and leases, press coverage over the past two years, Independent customer surveys encompassing over 71,000 U.S. residents, 1.9 million social media reviews and 129 million app store reviews from Apple and Google Play.

“Regional banks and credit unions form the backbone of America’s local economies,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Senior Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “By blending financial stability with a genuine commitment to their communities, these institutions not only meet customer needs but also fuel growth and opportunity nationwide. We’re proud to recognize their invaluable contributions.”

Among the honorees are standout institutions such as

Alabama State Employees Credit Union, Montgomery, AL

Denali State Bank, Fairbanks, AK

Arkansas Credit Union, Little Rock, AR

Arizona Financial Credit Union, Phoenix, AZ

Bank of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Ent Credit Union, Colorado Springs, CO

Union Savings Bank, Danbury, CT

Discover Bank, Greenwood, DE

Gold Coast Credit Union, Palm Springs, FL

Colony Bank, Fitzgerald, GA

Bank of Hawaii, Honolulu, HI

Idaho Central Credit Union, Chubbuck, ID

Landmark Credit Union, Westville, IL

Citizens State Bank of New Castle, New Castle, IN

Decorah Bank & Trust Company, Decorah, IA

Peoples Bank and Trust Company, McPherson, KS

Commonwealth Credit Union, Frankfort, KY

Fifth District Savings Bank, New Orleans, LA

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Saco, ME

National Institutes of Health Credit Union, Rockville, MD

Eagle Bank, Everett, MA

Kellogg Community Credit Union, Battle Creek, MI

Blaze Credit Union, Blaine, MN

Connections Bank, Platte City, MO

Citizens Bank, Columbia, MS

Ravalli County Credit Union, Hamilton, MT

Dundee Bank, Omaha, NE

Clark County Credit Union, Las Vegas, NV

New Hampshire Credit Union, Concord, NH

Magyar Bank, New Brunswick, NJ

The Citizens Bank of Clovis, Clovis, NM

New York University Credit Union, New York, NY

Farmers & Merchants Bank, Granite Quarry, NC

Dakota Community Bank & Trust, Hebron, ND

Seven Seventeen Credit Union, Warren, OH

Oklahoma Central Credit Union, Tulsa, OK

Selco Community Credit Union, Springfield, OR

Penn State Credit Union, Bellefonte, PA

The Peoples, Middletown, RI

South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, SC

First Dakota National Bank, Yankton, SD

First Citizens National Bank, Dyersburg, TN

Trinity Bank, Fort Worth, TX

Wasatch Peaks Credit Union, Ogden, UT

Union Bank, Morrisville, VT

Dupont Community Credit Union, Waynesboro, VA

Peoples Bank, Bellingham, WA

Universal Credit Union, Huntington, WV

Capitol Bank, Madison, WI

First Education Credit Union, Cheyenne, WY

These organizations exemplify excellence through superior service, innovation, and dedication to strengthening the communities they serve.

The full list of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025 is available at newsweek.com/abrb-2025 .

