Spaceback and Roku Bring Free CTV Creative to Advertisers

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roku has partnered with Spaceback, a global leader in social CTV ad creative, to offer free use of Spaceback’s platform to advertisers running campaigns through Roku Ads Manager. This collaboration empowers brands to take videos from social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and Pinterest and transform them into premium TV ads on the big screen.

“This initiative makes it easier than ever for brands to get on the largest screen in the home,” said Dan Lapinski, Head of Roku Ads Manager Product Marketing at Roku. “We’re thrilled to

partner with Spaceback to provide this seamless path to high-quality ad creative built for TV. Advertisers can now focus on storytelling and engagement, without the hurdles of production

and cost.”

Roku will cover creative fees for advertisers that run Spaceback creatives on Roku Ads Manager campaigns through Q1 2025, making current creative work harder and smarter and be ready to run on the TV screen quickly. Go Fast Campers (GFC), a brand known for transforming trucks into campers, tested Spaceback creative on Roku with impressive results.

“Connected TV was a game-changer for GFC,” said Robert Fowler, Director of Sales and Marketing at Go Fast Campers. “Our Spaceback creative on Roku led to visitors staying on our site three times longer compared to other paid media. Spaceback made it incredibly easy to repurpose our social creatives for CTV, and the impact was clear: CTV delivered exceptional

engagement and performance and was a minimal lift for our team.”

“Roku amplifies the value of Social CTV, making it accessible to advertisers at any scale,” said Casey Saran, CEO and Co-Founder of Spaceback. “This partnership eliminates creative friction,

empowering brands to maximize their social content on a new medium – at no additional cost.”

For more information, visit Roku and Spaceback’s landing page .

About Spaceback

Spaceback is the pioneer of Social CTV, enabling brands to convert social media videos into CTV ad creatives effortlessly, bridging the gap between social and TV advertising.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku makes it simple to watch a wide variety of content without needing a cable subscription, offering both convenience and delight.