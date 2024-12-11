Norton Rose Fulbright promotes 56 lawyers in its 2025 global partner class

London, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 56 of its lawyers globally will be promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2025.
The new partner class includes lawyers from 13 practice areas: litigation and disputes (18); corporate, M&A and securities (12); banking and finance (9); employment and labor (3); public finance (3); antitrust and competition (2); cybersecurity and data privacy (2); projects (2); healthcare regulatory, policy and litigation (1); intellectual property (1); real estate (1); restructuring (1); and tax (1).
Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Managing Partner and US Managing Partner, said:
“Growing the partnership is a focus of our firm, and one of the best ways to do that is to promote our own highly qualified and talented rising stars. Congratulations to these outstanding lawyers, who will continue to contribute to our firm’s success.”
The promotions span 18 of the firm’s 53 offices around the world. The countries with the most promoted partners this year are the US (22), Canada (18) and the UK (11).
Peter Scott, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Managing Partner and EMEA Managing Partner, said:
“We provide clients around the world with exceptional and seamless service across key practices and sectors. Our new partners demonstrate our impressive global reach and range, and congratulations to them all.”
Promotion details by practice area, including lawyer name and location, can be found below.
Antitrust and competition
Abraham Chang, Houston
Jamie Cooke, London
Banking and finance
Ben Carrozzi, London *
James Kent, London
Charlotte Hickman, London
Jessica Melville, London
Joe Mooney, Calgary
Thomas Nichols, Montreal
Aditya Rebbapragada, Singapore
Alexandra Somerset, London
Alvin Wong, Hong Kong **
Corporate, M&A and securities
Simon Baker, London
Ajit Dhillon, Vancouver
Evan Hardee, Dallas
James Lacey, New York
Rachel Lesmerises, Montreal
Mark Maurice, London
Pier-Olivier Poisson, Montreal
Lauren Salloway, Toronto
Rohan Sridhar, Melbourne
Sean Wallace, Calgary
Vanessa Ward, Sydney
Amelia Zhang, Houston
Cybersecurity and data privacy
Ji Won Kim, Los Angeles
Travis Walker, Toronto
Employment and labor
Jesika Silva Blanco, Houston
Joseph Cohen-Lyons, Toronto
Paul Macchione, Toronto
Healthcare regulatory, policy and litigation
Jeff Wurzburg, San Antonio
Intellectual property
Jeremy Albright, Austin
Litigation and disputes
Erika Anschuetz, Toronto
Erin Brown, Ottawa
Kate Ergenbright, Houston
Mike George, London
Alicia Grant, San Antonio
Veronica Portillo Kendrick, Dallas
Ashley Kuempel, Austin
Nathan Lapper, Vancouver
Anthony Lauriello, New York
Joey Piorkowski, Dallas
Geoff Poelman, Calgary
Marc Robert, Paris
Brad Rutledge, Houston
Jean-Simon Schoenholz, Ottawa
Sean Topping, New York
Aimee Vidaurri, San Antonio
Eva Yang, Los Angeles
Noah Zucker, Montreal
Projects
Deanne Barrow, San Francisco
Matt Hacking, London
Public finance
Stepan Haytayan, Los Angeles
Matt Lee, Austin
Matt McCabe, Dallas
Real estate
Liam Oster, Vancouver
Restructuring
Gemma Long, London
Tax
Nikki Hildebrand, Vancouver
* Will relocate to Singapore in January 2025
** Pending customary local regulatory approvals
Norton Rose Fulbright
Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets.