Thin Wall Packaging Strategic Business Report 2024 - Growing Use of Thin Wall Packaging in Ready-to-Eat Meals Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Wall Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Thin Wall Packaging was estimated at US$62.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$96.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.







Key material types include polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polystyrene (PS). Among these, polypropylene holds a significant market share due to its excellent balance of lightweight properties, recyclability, and durability, making it ideal for food packaging applications. Applications of thin wall packaging span food containers, dairy products, beverages, cosmetics, and industrial products. The food container segment is the largest, driven by the demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meal packaging, and increasing urbanization trends that favor single-use or takeout food packaging solutions.



End-users of thin wall packaging include food and beverage manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, personal care product manufacturers, and industrial goods companies. The food and beverage sector dominates the market, utilizing thin wall packaging for packaging dairy products, ice cream tubs, yogurt cups, and microwaveable containers. The pharmaceutical industry also uses thin wall packaging to protect medicines and supplements, ensuring sterility and extended shelf life. Additionally, personal care brands use thin wall packaging for creams, lotions, and cosmetic products, emphasizing ease of use and safety.



How Is Thin Wall Packaging Integrated Across Various Industries?



In the food and beverage sector, thin wall packaging is used to create lightweight and durable containers that maintain the freshness and safety of food products, particularly in the dairy and frozen food segments. In the pharmaceutical sector, thin wall containers offer protection against moisture and contamination, enhancing drug shelf life and consumer safety. In personal care products, the packaging's lightweight and aesthetic appeal make it ideal for lotions, creams, and other cosmetics. The packaging is also employed in industrial applications, where it helps in storing lightweight components, lubricants, and other non-food products, making logistics and handling more efficient.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Thin Wall Packaging Market?



The growth in the Thin Wall Packaging market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for sustainable packaging, increasing urbanization, and the growing preference for convenience foods. Innovations like bio-based materials, improved barrier properties, and lightweight designs have expanded the applications of thin wall packaging across industries. The focus on reducing carbon footprints, improving recyclability, and ensuring product safety has further fueled demand, as thin wall packaging offers cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions. Additionally, growing e-commerce, changes in consumer lifestyles, and regulatory support for sustainable packaging have contributed to the market's growth, encouraging broader adoption in diverse sectors.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Thin Wall Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million).



Segments

Product Type (Jars, Tubs, Cups, Trays, Lids, Other Product Types)

Application (Food, Beverages, Other Applications)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Jars segment, which is expected to reach US$34.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Tubs segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $16.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.0% CAGR to reach $23.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Thin Wall Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Thin Wall Packaging Market such as Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd., Amcor, Berry Global Group, Borealis, Dampack International and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Global Thin Wall Packaging Market report include:

Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co.

Amcor

Berry Global Group

Borealis

Dampack International

Double H Plastics

EVCO Plastics

Greiner Packaging International

ILIP Srl

Insta Polypack

International Traders (Sanpac)

LykaPack

Mold-Tek Packaging

Omniform Group

Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID)

Plastipak Industries Inc.

Reynolds Group

RPC Group PLC

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited

Silgan Holdings

Taghleef Industries

Takween Advanced Industries



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $62.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $96.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Thin Wall Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Spurs Market Growth

Focus on Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Solutions Strengthens Business Case

Rising Adoption in the Food & Beverage Sector Propels Demand

Growing Use of Thin Wall Packaging in Ready-to-Eat Meals Expands Market Opportunities

Advancements in Injection Molding Technologies Propel Market Expansion

Focus on High-Barrier Thin Wall Packaging Generates Demand

Rising Demand for Transparent and Aesthetic Packaging Drives Market Growth

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Material Use and Waste Expands Market Scope

Advancements in Barrier Properties for Dairy Packaging Drives Adoption

Focus on Bio-Based Resins in Thin Wall Packaging Expands Addressable Market

Growing Demand for Microwavable and Ovenable Containers Enhances Utility

Focus on Faster Turnaround in Manufacturing Drives Thin Wall Packaging Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



