Beacon Hill Named to Puget Sound Business Journal's "Staffing and Recruiting Firms in Seattle Area" List

Seattle, WA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill has earned the #2 spot on the Puget Sound Business Journal's list of "Staffing and Recruiting Firms in the Seattle Area." The recognition places Beacon Hill among the top firms in the region, underscoring its leadership and commitment to excellence in staffing and recruiting services.

In 2023, Beacon Hill made an impressive 500 placements in the Seattle area, reflecting the company’s robust performance and ability to meet the evolving needs of both clients and job seekers. The recognition is especially significant as Beacon Hill was the only firm on the list specializing in finance and accounting placements, setting it apart in the competitive staffing landscape.

"We’re honored to be recognized as the #2 top staffing and recruiting firm in placements by the Puget Sound Business Journal and the only one that specializes in finance and accounting! This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the talent of the incredible professionals we place every day," said Rikki Denniston, Regional Director of BH Financial. "What makes this achievement even more meaningful is that all our growth has been gained through hard work, dedication and our commitment to service and quality. Thank you to our clients and the talented professionals we place for trusting us to deliver!"

"This is a major accomplishment for our hardworking and devoted Seattle team. It is a true testament to our loyal clients and candidates, as they have a choice with whom they partner with for their financial staffing roles. We are beyond grateful for their continued partnership and support in making this recognition possible. Thank you, and we are excited to continue our partnership in 2025," added Joanna Puglisi, Managing Director, EVP of Beacon Hill Financial.

Beacon Hill’s placement on the list highlights its innovative approach and unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier staffing and recruiting services. As the company continues to grow and strengthen its presence in the Seattle area, it remains focused on providing unmatched service and building strong relationships with its clients and candidates.

