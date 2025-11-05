Beacon Hill Financial Enters Southern California Market, Strengthening National Reach

El Segundo, CA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA — November 5, 2025 — Beacon Hill Financial, a division of Beacon Hill Solutions Group, has announced its expansion into the Los Angeles market, marking the launch of its first finance and accounting division in Southern California. This new branch underscores Beacon Hill’s continued national growth and commitment to serving clients across key U.S. markets.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead Beacon Hill’s expansion into Southern California,” said Janet Acevedo, Division Director of Beacon Hill Financial in Los Angeles. “This market embodies innovation and ambition, and our mission is to build lasting partnerships that connect exceptional talent with the region’s most forward-thinking organizations.”

The Los Angeles division will focus on connecting finance and accounting professionals with employers across industries, including entertainment, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Abe Katt, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Financial, added, “This marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional financial staffing and consulting services to clients across the western region. Our success is rooted in our people, our partnerships, and our commitment to service quality.”

Beacon Hill Financial specializes in staffing and consulting services across accounting, finance, and financial operations, combining national reach with local expertise to deliver customized workforce solutions that help organizations achieve their goals and empower professionals to advance their careers.

Looking to grow your finance and accounting team, or explore new career opportunities in Los Angeles? Visit www.bhsg.com to connect with Beacon Hill Financial today.

