Beacon Hill Technologies Opens Boise Office to Support Idaho’s Growing Tech Market

Boise, ID, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Technologies, a division of Beacon Hill Solutions Group, has expanded into Boise, Idaho, marking the firm’s continued national growth and commitment to delivering trusted, agile IT staffing and consulting solutions across the United States.

The Boise office is led by Division Director Luke McDonough, who brings more than 15 years of experience in client development and candidate engagement. The new location aims to establish Beacon Hill as the region’s most trusted IT staffing partner, connecting elite technology professionals with leading employers in Idaho’s rapidly growing tech market.

“Boise represents the perfect mix of innovation, growth and community,” said McDonough. “By combining Beacon Hill’s national resources with a hyper-local approach, we can become a catalyst for opportunity—for our clients, consultants and team.”

Dan Cordero, Regional Vice President of Beacon Hill Technologies, added, “With Luke’s leadership and deep expertise, we’re excited to support the evolving technology landscape across Idaho and Eastern Washington.”

Boise’s expanding tech ecosystem, fueled by major employers like Micron and Clearwater Analytics, along with a growing base of startups, offers significant opportunities for specialized IT talent in software engineering, cloud, data and cybersecurity.

Beacon Hill’s expansion into Boise underscores its long-term investment in regional innovation, integrity-driven service and local engagement—uniting national scale with community focus.

