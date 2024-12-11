Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 11 December 2024

| Source: Harvia Oyj Harvia Oyj

Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       11 December 2024 at 19:00 EET


On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 11 December 2024   
Bourse trade BUY  
Share HARVIA
Amount 3,600 shares  
Average price/share 43.6601EUR  
Total Cost 157,176.36EUR  


Company now holds a total of 11,907 shares
including the shares repurchased on 11 December 2024.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Antti Väliaho                         Jonathan Nyberg                 


Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com