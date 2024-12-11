Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 11 December 2024

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 11 December 2024 at 19:00 EET
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|11 December 2024
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|HARVIA
|Amount
|3,600
|shares
|Average price/share
|43.6601
|EUR
|Total Cost
|157,176.36
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 11,907 shares
including the shares repurchased on 11 December 2024.
On behalf of Harvia Plc
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com