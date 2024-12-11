Bang & Olufsen A/S has pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG.



As per 5 December 2024, UBS Group AG's holding of other financial instruments according to section 39 of the Capital Markets Act was above 5 per cent.

As per 5 December 2024, UBS Group AG holds according to section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, 7,595,926 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.16 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

