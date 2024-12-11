Quadient Launches SimplyMail in Europe to Help Small Businesses Leverage Digital Solutions to Enhance Efficiency in Mail Operations

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced the launch in Europe of SimplyMail, a solution designed to address the growing needs for smaller businesses to automate and optimize their mail operations with ease.

Small businesses often face the challenge of managing time-consuming tasks like mail and parcel handling while trying to stay agile and efficient, especially in remote work environments. SimplyMail, designed by Quadient’s research and development teams, offers a simple, user-friendly SaaS solution that enables small businesses to send physical mail—including registered letters—and parcels with just a few clicks, all from their existing digital environment. The solution enhances flexibility and efficiency without the need for complex IT systems or additional support, making it ideal for small businesses looking for a straightforward, scalable solution.

“SimplyMail is a critical step in our strategy to empower businesses with easy-to-use automation solutions,” says Alain Fairise, Chief Solution Officer for Mail Automation at Quadient. “With small businesses representing two-thirds of all companies in France, we’re addressing their unique needs by offering a solution that simplifies mail management and improves operational efficiency. This supports our broader mission to drive digital transformation with intelligent automation, providing accessible and scalable tools that help businesses enhance productivity in an increasingly digital world.”

Quadient offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes. From small businesses seeking simple, efficient tools like SimplyMail for mail automation to larger enterprises requiring more robust platforms like Quadient Impress for omnichannel distribution needs, Quadient provides scalable solutions that help optimize operations, improve productivity, and streamline mail management. This flexibility ensures that businesses — from small startups to large corporations — can access the right tools to drive digital transformation and enhance efficiency across their workflows.

As part of its "Elevate to 2030" strategy, Quadient is focused on accelerating the digital transformation of its 350,000 clients worldwide. SimplyMail, a key component of Quadient's mail automation platform, offers small businesses a simple, scalable solution to streamline their mail processes. By providing an easy-to-use tool for sending physical mail and parcels directly from a digital environment, SimplyMail supports businesses in improving efficiency and productivity. The solution is now available in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: https://mail.quadient.com/en/simply-mail.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

