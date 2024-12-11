Solvac: announcement of a second interim dividend to be paid on January 30, 2025

Press Release

Solvac announces a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024 to be paid on January 30, 2025

Solvac will announce on March 7, 2025, the interim dividend equivalent to the balance ex-2024

As announced on August 2, 2024, Solvac confirms its policy of distributing almost all the dividends received from Solvay and Syensqo after deducting its costs and financial expenses.

As a reminder, Solvac paid on August 27, 2024 a first interim dividend for the 2024 financial year of €3.486 gross per share.

The Board of Directors has decided today the payment of a second interim dividend ex-2024 of €1.48 gross per share. This payment will be made on Thursday January 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors also decided that the interim dividend equivalent to the balance ex-2024 will be announced on March 7, 2025, along with the release of the company’s annual results, subject to approval of the Ordinary General Assembly of May 13, 2025.

Unlike the previous years, there will therefore be no payment of dividend in December of this year.

Indeed, the timing of dividend payments is changed. Until now, the payments by Solvac of two interim dividends were made by anticipating on future incomes perceived from Solvay, and were spread over two financial years. Such anticipation is no longer possible given its participations’ different dividend policies and payments’ calendars, and the payment by Solvac will therefore take place after collection of the dividends received.

Key dates for financial communications in 2025

January 30, 2025 : Payment of a second interim dividend ex-2024

March 7, 2025: Press release full year 2024 results and announcement regarding the second interim dividend equivalent to the balance

May 13, 2025 : Shareholders General Meeting

Solvac is a public limited company under Belgian law founded in 1983 and listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the ISIN code BE0003545531 (SOLV). Its assets consist exclusively of a stake of more than 30% in the capital of Solvay SA and 30% in the capital of Syensqo SA. Its shares are exclusively nominative. They may be held freely by individuals or, with the approval of the Board of Directors, by legal entities or similar entities under the conditions set out in its approval policy. As of June 30, 2024, its market capitalization amounted to €2.35 billion.

For more information, please contact:

SOLVAC S.A.

Champs Elysées street 43

B - 1050 Brussels

Tel. : 32/2/639 66 30

Email: Investor.relations@solvac.be

