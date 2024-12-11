Commercial Drones Market: A New Era of Innovation with 13.8% CAGR Growth

Boston, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research study, the “Global Commercial Drones Market” is projected to reach $24.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029.

This report comes at a crucial time, as the market is witnessing innovations that are improving the capabilities of drones. Add to that the growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and the rising demand for real-time data and operational efficiency, and it’s clear that the importance of staying abreast on the latest trends and developments in this rapidly evolving market cannot be overstated. As these shifts continue, this report provides a timely, in-depth analysis to help navigate the future of commercial drones.

This report analyzes three main types of commercial drones rotary, fixed-wing, and hybrid drones. It segments the market into remote-operated, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous systems and by weight categories of less than 5 lbs., 5 to 55 lbs., and more than 55 lbs. The report also explores the use of commercial drones across the agriculture, construction and real estate, oil and gas, healthcare, mining and utilities, aviation, and media and entertainment sectors.

The report’s regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report also provides profiles of the major vendors in the market.

The following factors are driving the global commercial drone market:

Favorable Regulations: Governments are implementing supportive regulations, making it easier and safer for businesses to use drones commercially.

Technological Advances: Innovations in AI, sensors, and battery technology are making drones more capable and versatile.

Increasing Cost Efficiency: The cost of drones is decreasing due to technological advances and mass production, making them more affordable for businesses and leading to cost savings in operations.

Widespread Industry Use: Drones are being increasingly adopted across industries such as agriculture (for crop monitoring), construction (for site surveys), logistics (for deliveries), and media (for aerial photography).

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $11.1 billion Market size forecast $24.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technology, Drone Weight, Application, Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Market Drivers Favorable regulations.

Technological advances in commercial drones.

Increasing cost efficiency.

Increasing use in many industries.

Interesting Facts about the Global Commercial Drones Market:

Rotary-wing drones account for over 50% of the market due to their maneuverability, ease of use, and versatility across various industries.

Archaeologists are using drones with advanced sensors such as LiDAR to discover hidden ancient sites, revolutionizing the field of archaeological surveys.

Drone swarms, inspired by birds and insects, collaborate to complete tasks, with applications in search and rescue and large-scale environmental monitoring, showcasing biomimicry-driven innovation.

The global commercial drones market report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to reach $24.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.8%.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

These factors include more industries adopting drones, favorable regulations, technological advances and increasing cost efficiency.

What segments are covered in the market?

The report segments the drone market by type, technology, weight, application, region.

By Technology, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

Remote-operated drones are expected to dominate the market.

Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America.

Leading companies in the market include:

AEROVIRONMENT INC.

DJI

DRAGANFLY INNOVATIONS INC.

DRONEVOLT

EHANG

FREEFLY SYSTEMS

HUBSAN

PARROT DRONE SAS

SKYDIO INC.

YUNEEC

