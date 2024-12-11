New Book SOUL RIDERS Offers Innovative Form of Healing for Adults seeking Self-Actualization

Charleston, SC, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the height of her career, Dr. Loddie Foose “DocDocFoose” experienced a profound inner awakening which led her to leave the corporate world behind and pursue philanthropic work. During her search to make an impact, she traveled the globe and, in the process, uncovered many inspiring stories just waiting to be told. Having discovered her own potential, she is now on a mission to help others do the same. Her latest project is a collection of healing stories to help adults explore past trauma from the perspective of their inner child.

In “Soul Riders,” Foose addresses the complex issues that hold people back from realizing their inherent potential. Built in the style of a children’s book, the stories are written for adults with life experience and are inspired by Foose’s travels. “While the characters within the book are fictitious, the stories reflect real experiences and emotions, and each one is informed by the unique energy of its respective locale,” Foose says. Written in Canada, Singapore, and Japan, the book is broken into three volumes accompanied by Foose’s selection of rich, AI-generated illustrations that bring each story to life. Beyond the unique lessons of each individual volume, there also lies a mysterious master storyline.

“Soul Riders” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. Proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to support gender equity and food equity efforts.

About the Author:

Loddie Foose is a former political refugee and multinational business leader. After a deep inner awakening, she shifted her energy from a corporate career to philanthropic efforts, including helping others uncover their limitless potential. She travels the globe for impact and inspiration, capturing stories along the way. She holds a doctoral degree in chemical engineering from U.C. Berkeley and completed her post-doctoral studies at Caltech, hence the moniker DocDocFoose. She resides with her human and fur family in Colorado where she enjoys nature, exploration, and poetry.

For more information about the author and her work, please visit her website.

Media Contact:

Loddie Foose

www.docdocfoose.com

Available for interviews: Author, DocDocFoose

Attachment