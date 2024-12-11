Amesite Announces Paid Consumer NurseMagic™ Subscription, to Transform Nursing for Millions of Users

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for B2C and B2B markets, announced today the company’s app, NurseMagic™, is now available for direct subscription purchases by consumers.

NurseMagic™ has seen strong user growth since its launch this summer and now supports users from eighty-seven (87) professions (ranging from registered nurses, to physicians, EMTs, occupational therapists, hospital managers, healthcare CEOs and dozens more) in all fifty (50) states and twenty-one (21) countries. Users are leveraging NurseMagic™ for hundreds of everyday tasks – from documentation, to advice on patient communication, technical support, career advice and everyday communications including emails and reports. Availability of the consumer subscription follows the successful launch of NurseMagic ™ ’s enterprise offering , which is being marketed to some of the largest home health and home care businesses in the U.S. as it now meets HIPAA regulatory requirements .

“We have built a strong, supportive community across our social media channels,” said Madison Bush, Corporate Operations & Marketing Manager at Amesite. “The trust and enthusiasm users have for NurseMagic™ is reflected in the large and growing community of over 32,000 collective followers on our social channels. Our community members have had access to the free, limited version of the app and they told us they need greater access to NurseMagic™ – and we listened.”

Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager, said, “We have been incredibly fortunate to have an amazing array of professionals on the app, and have learned a great deal about the specific details of their day-to-day needs. Registered nurses comprise our largest user group, and we have relentlessly improved our toolkit to support them. 100% of NurseMagic™’s features are designed to meet real users’ needs, and our aim is to provide essential, smart, 24/7 AI support from NurseMagic™ for nurses – and the many other professionals in healthcare that are using our solution.”

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “NurseMagic™ is now positioned to generate significant revenue from both enterprise and consumer sales. Our community of nursing and other care professionals needs the support we are providing – and by innovating in infrastructure and coding to enable delivery of our solution at accessible price points while still generating a margin, we are assuring that our technology can have maximum impact on healthcare, supported by sustainable, growing revenue.”

NurseMagic™ continues to equip care professionals with tools that save time, improve efficiency, and elevate the standard of care—positioning Amesite as a leader in AI-driven innovation.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

