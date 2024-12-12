Availability of a second Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Bezons, December 12, 2024

Atos S.E. (the “Company” or “Atos”) announces that a second amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed on December 11, 2024, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.24-0429-A02.

This amendment is part of the prospectus approved on December 11, 2024 by the French Financial Markets Authority under reference number 24-515 in connection with the three capital increases with no preferential subscription rights to existing shareholders and reserved for creditors, leading to the issue of a maximum total number of 115,860,932,926 new shares announced today by the Company.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document and the first and second amendments (the “Amendments”) are available on the Atos website (https://atos.net/en/investors) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). Copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and the Amendments may be consulted free of charge at the Company’s offices at River Ouest – 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 Bezons, France.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:

David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net | +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment