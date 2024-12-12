A public organisation has chosen the Aino SaaS platform

Yet another public organization has chosen Aino’s SaaS platform. As part of a comprehensive strategy to be more socially sustainable, more productive and gain attraction as an employer, to manage staffing needs and secure the competence supply. The agreement includes a total of 600 employees and the Aino SaaS platform is in production-use from the first quarter of 2025.

“All Ainos public customers work hard every day to find and to keep employees with the right competence, to provide the services people expect and rely on. Our platform enables public employers to be socially sustainable, productive and hence more attractive”, says Jaana Pylvänen, Head of Sales Aino Health.

“The extensive expansion of the Aino platform in the public sector is the best confirmation and proof that we create real change. Where employees mean the most, our system is being trusted every day to achieve the operational goals with the existing staff”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

Aino’s SaaS platform supports managers with internal work ability-related processes and absence management and offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the platform is to digitize preventative support processes, to increase employee well-being and productivity.





For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO, Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.







