Two Six Technologies Receives Prestigious 2024 Business and Technology Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, captured a series of prestigious industry awards in recent weeks.

“I could not be more proud of the entire Two Six team for their exceptional performance in 2024,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “These awards reflect our recent successes and ongoing commitment to providing our U.S. Government partners with innovative products and technology solutions to support their critical missions.”

In recognition of outstanding performance, technology leadership and innovation, and individual achievement in 2024, Two Six was honored by the Washington GovCon Awards, Inc. Magazine, the WashingtonExecutive Pinnacle Awards, and the Northern Virginia Tech Council (NVTC):

Washington GovCon Awards : Two Six won the Contractor of the Year award, $75 - $300 million category, at the region’s premier event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses in the government contracting community.





: Two Six won the Contractor of the Year award, $75 - $300 million category, at the region’s premier event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses in the government contracting community. Inc. Magazine Best in Business 2024 (Software / AI & Data ) : Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business awards honor companies that find new ways to outperform, innovate, and drive change across their industry and their community.





: Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business awards honor companies that find new ways to outperform, innovate, and drive change across their industry and their community. WashingtonExecutive Pinnacle Awards : Two Six executives were honored as a Winner (Executive Assistant) and a Finalist (Space Executive) at the industry’s annual showcase of executives who are fostering innovation for federal clients.





: Two Six executives were honored as a Winner (Executive Assistant) and a Finalist (Space Executive) at the industry’s annual showcase of executives who are fostering innovation for federal clients. NVTC Cyber50 Honoree : NVTC Cyber50 recognizes the top cyber companies who are making significant contributions to the region’s cybersecurity landscape.





: NVTC Cyber50 recognizes the top cyber companies who are making significant contributions to the region’s cybersecurity landscape. NVTC Tech100 Honoree: NVTC Tech100 celebrates the National Capital Region’s visionary companies, leading executives, and emerging innovators who are driving innovation, developing breakthrough technologies, and contributing to economic growth.



About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing innovative products and expertise for defense, intelligence, public safety, and national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to missions on the modern battlefield: cyber, information operations, resilient communications, electronic systems, and zero trust solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, Pulse, TrustedKeep™, and SIGMA™; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and Civilian agencies.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 875 professionals working in 37 states across the country. For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.

