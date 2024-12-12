PodcastOne (PODC) Expands Programming Slate to 194 Shows and Surpasses 3.8 Billion Network Downloads

Podcasts from A&E’s The History Channel, Country Star Sara Evans and Entrepreneur James Diversify Network Offering

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today a network expansion with weekly podcasts from A&E’s The History Channel, award winning country singer Sara Evans and entrepreneurial expert James Altucher. Also joining PodcastOne is the long running Delusional Diaries podcast and the recently debuted Moms Ask Why podcast. These five additions increase PodcastOne’s network roster of shows to 194, while recently surpassing 3.8 billion programming downloads.

"Creators and brands are choosing PodcastOne for its robust infrastructure that leverages technology, production efficiencies, advertising breadth, and marketing reach to attract an even larger and more diverse listener base,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

"We’re thrilled to welcome these five exciting shows to PodcastOne, marking 54 shows added in 2024, a testament to our goal of being the go-to platform for both established and emerging podcasters. This expansion not only allows us to deliver fresh, engaging content but also opens up new opportunities for our advertising partners to connect with an increasingly engaged audience," Continued Mr. Gray

The acquisition of flourishing podcasts and the launch of new podcasts broadens PodcastOne’s reach in key genres such as History, How To, Society and Culture and Self-Help. Podcasts new to PodcastOne:

Ancient Aliens - Taken from the television show of the same name, The History Channel's Ancient Aliens explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. From the age of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, from early cave drawings to continued mass sightings in the US, each episode in this hit series gives historic depth to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age-old debate.

Diving in Deep with Sara Evans - From Country Music Superstar Sara Evans, Diving in Deep with Sara Evans is a head-first plunge into the life of a true country music visionary. Be along for the ride as Sara makes sense of the world and how she fits in it.

The James Altucher Show - From author and entrepreneur James Altucher, The James Altucher Show brings you into the lives of peak-performers: billionaires, best-selling authors, rappers, astronauts, athletes, comedians, actors, and the world champions in every field, all who forged their own paths, found financial freedom and harnessed the power to create more meaningful and fulfilling lives.

Moms Ask Why - Hosted by Chelsea Juels and Brittany Whitney, Moms Ask Why is a podcast from two mothers who challenge the "norm" surrounding motherhood. They ask the questions that many of us are thinking but may be afraid to voice with a mission to educate, inspire, and empower mothers to reclaim their families' and, most importantly, their children's health.

Delusional Diaries’ Halley and Jaz are bringing you along as they navigate their lives in NYC. In each episode, the duo discuss dating, friendships, hot takes and more. Listen and feel like you're on FaceTime with your best friends laughing through the ups and downs of life.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production and distribution. PodcastOne has over 3.5 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all channels, including its majority shareholder, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X at @podcastone.

