CallRevu Becomes the Automotive Industry’s Exclusive Pam Partner to Bring Next-Gen, Voice AI BDC Support Solutions, Transforming Customer Service for Dealerships

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the industry leader in automotive communication solutions, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Pam, an innovative human-level, voice AI-powered receptionist and Business Development Center (BDC) support tool. This collaboration is set to further streamline and redefine customer communication in dealerships, offering enhanced call handling, multilingual support, and seamless 24/7 customer service.

As dealerships face increasing challenges with missed calls, the lack of efficient after-hours solutions, and rising labor costs for phone reception and BDC staff, CallRevu and Pam are stepping in to provide a cost-effective and comprehensive solution. With Pam's advanced AI-driven infrastructure, dealerships can now rest assured that every call is answered, routed, and followed up – without delay, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Pam is an all-in-one solution, designed to serve as a virtual receptionist that never sleeps. With multilingual capabilities, including English and Spanish, Pam integrates seamlessly with dealership systems, including Xtime, MyKaarma, Tekion, and CDK, providing appointment scheduling, call routing, and even booking services—all while ensuring no customer query goes unanswered. Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu shared “At CallRevu, we’re fully committed to harnessing the power of AI to transform dealership communication and customer experience. I’ve personally seen all the AI solutions out there, and I’m absolutely blown away by what PAM brings to the table. The real-time conversational audio, the ability to fluidly navigate a conversation with AI—and in different languages is incredible—it is truly mind-blowing. PAM isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer for dealership BDC support. I encourage everyone to request a demo—you really have to experience it to understand its potential. We’re excited to show the industry just how powerful PAM is.”

Pam’s AI utilizes dynamic conversational abilities and large language models, making it highly adaptable to the unique needs of each dealership, providing a personalized and efficient customer experience.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Pam to offer a groundbreaking AI receptionist and BDC support service for dealerships," said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. "Our mission at CallRevu has always been to bridge communication gaps between dealerships and their customers. By integrating Pam into our solution suite, we are providing dealers with an unparalleled ability to capture every customer opportunity, whether during business hours or after-hours. Together, we’re ensuring that dealerships have the tools they need to operate with efficiency, precision, and enhanced customer satisfaction."

Pam has already delivered impressive results for multiple dealerships, reclaiming revenue from lost service appointments and enabling 24/7 appointment bookings. This strategic partnership will empower CallRevu's clients to replicate such successes, adding significant value to their customer service strategy.

Dealerships integrating Pam through CallRevu will also benefit from an easy onboarding process. From overflow call management to after-hours call handling, Pam’s dynamic and transparent approach is built to improve operational efficiency and drive more revenue opportunities.

With this partnership, CallRevu continues to expand its unified communication offerings, creating a streamlined ecosystem where data-driven insights and advanced customer interaction tools converge to deliver results. Dealers can maximize both productivity and profitability, at scale.

For more information about how Pam and CallRevu can transform your dealership’s communication capabilities, visit www.callrevu.com.

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, our platform offers unified solutions designed specifically for the automotive industry. Our capabilities start from the origin with a comprehensive hosted phone system, call monitoring & tracking, performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics.

By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, we empower our partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

About Pam

Pam is a next-gen AI-powered receptionist and BDC support solution, built to help businesses manage customer interactions seamlessly. With its multilingual capabilities, intelligent call routing, and integrations with major dealership systems, Pam enables businesses to provide exceptional customer service 24/7, turning every interaction into an opportunity.

Media Contact:

corp.comms@callrevu.com

For more information visit www.callrevu.com