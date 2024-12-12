INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association

On 12 December 2024, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 29 November 2024, a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 19 November 2024 during the General Shareholders Meeting.

