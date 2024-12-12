Information about shares issued by INVL Baltic Real Estate and votes granted

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company), the Company acquired 45,759 shares for EUR 114,397.50 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 12 December 2024, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 12 December 2024:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorised capital, EUR Portion of the authorised capital, % Ordinary registered shares 8,061,414 8,015,655 1.45 11,689,050.30 100

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com