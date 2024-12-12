Cemtrex’s Vicon Announces New Partnership with AI Chipmaker Hailo for its New Modular Camera System, NEXT™

Hauppauge, NY, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that its subsidiary, Vicon Industries, Inc., secured a partnership with Hailo, an AI chip manufacturer known for its high-performance edge AI processors. Together, Vicon and Hailo are raising the bar for video intelligence by integrating the groundbreaking Hailo-15 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) into Vicon’s NEXT Modular Camera System.

"Our partnership with Hailo reaffirms our commitment to being a pioneer in the security industry," said Saagar Govil, CEO of Vicon Industries. "By embedding Hailo’s powerful AI technology into NEXT, we are empowering customers with a proactive solution that not only detects but also deters potential threats. This is a camera built for the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Vicon is among the first to bring Hailo-15 to market, unlocking edge-based AI processing capabilities far exceeding traditional cameras. The Hailo-15 combines patented AI inferencing with advanced computer vision engines, delivering unparalleled image quality and enabling complex deep learning applications directly on the camera. Overall, this increased AI processing power unlocks significantly lower latency, reduced bandwidth usage, and improved reliability—all without the need for server-based processing.

NEXT brings this intelligence to the forefront with features like:

AI Vision: Advanced AI video enhancement ensures crisp, color-rich images day and night.

Advanced AI video enhancement ensures crisp, color-rich images day and night. Color forensics: The ability to pinpoint specific clothing or vehicle colors provides unmatched prevision in tracking suspects or vehicles.

The ability to pinpoint specific clothing or vehicle colors provides unmatched prevision in tracking suspects or vehicles. Smart object classification: Instantly distinguish between people, vehicles, and animals, reducing false alarms and allowing teams to focus on real threats.

Instantly distinguish between people, vehicles, and animals, reducing false alarms and allowing teams to focus on real threats. Real-time analytics: Detects potential threats like loitering or intrusions as they happen, enabling security teams to intervene before incidents escalate.

“With the groundbreaking Hailo-15, we’re setting a new standard for edge AI performance,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “Its unparalleled compute power enables advanced video analytics—like object detection, behavioral analysis, and forensic searches—while also delivering AI video enhancement, including low-light denoising, improved colors, and improved image quality. By processing everything on the edge, we ensure increased data privacy and safety as there is no longer a need to transmit personally identifiable information to the cloud. We’re excited to partner with Vicon, one of the first manufacturers to embrace this technology, as they lead the way in unlocking the full potential of AI on the edge.”

As a further complement to its AI capabilities, NEXT also features several onboard technologies, including high-powered microphones with a 50-foot range and 360° commercial-grade speakers for real-time audio warnings and communications. Additionally, the dome contains programmable signal lightbars to communicate situational awareness status to indicate threats, warnings or other operational conditions.

“By combining next-generation intelligence with the onboard technology, the camera transforms from a reactive device into a proactive deterrent, helping to prevent potential threats instead of simply documenting and reporting on them,” said Haim Shain, Sr. Vice President of Product Management at Vicon Industrie. “It improves communications and daily operations by projecting audible instructions and warnings, and issuing visual cues to folks in the area. For example, you can pair these communication features with our AI analytics, so if the camera detects an intruder at night, the lightbars can flash red and an automated message can alert the intruder that they’ve been detected. The lightbars can also signal operational states, like blue to indicate a shift change or amber to notify that someone is waiting in the lobby. The opportunities to integrate them into daily operations are limitless.”

"By embedding Hailo's high-performance AI processors into our NEXT cameras, we are equipping our customers with powerful, future-proof solutions that transform how they monitor and protect their environments. The incredible processing power that Hailo provides ensures customers who invest in NEXT today can take advantage of frequent updates and enhancements in the near future. This includes increasingly sophisticated intelligence that was previously limited to cost-prohibitive, server-based analytics platforms,” concluded Govil.

The Vicon NEXT camera will be presented at the Hailo hospitality suite at CES, January 7-10 in Las Vegas. To schedule a demo tour, click here.

Vicon is taking orders now, and the NEXT solution will start shipping in Q1 2025. More information about NEXT is available here https://vicon-security.com/introducing-next and more information about Hailo-15 is available here https://hailo.ai/.

