Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of December 10, 2024, the Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season has achieved remarkable milestones. The Gate.io Wallet Mini App recorded over 1.61 million new users, 450,000+ new addresses, and 600,000+ new devices. During this period, the Gate.io Wallet Mini App collaborated with 100+ TG Mini App projects, launching innovative user acquisition campaigns and co-marketing initiatives. To date, 39 TON ecosystem projects have been launched, with 29 co-marketing projects generating over 2 million total clicks, making Gate.io one of the fastest-growing TG platforms.

The TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season will run until December 31st, 2024, offering users the opportunity to share large TON ecosystem airdrops and compete for massive prize pool rewards provided by Gate.io. With its intuitive interface and seamless functionality, the Gate.io Wallet Mini App has become a popular tool for earning on-chain airdrops and is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most convenient and user-friendly wallets in the TON ecosystem.

Furthermore, in 2024, the Gate Web3 Wallet demonstrated exceptional growth, adding over 54,344,471 new wallet addresses for the year, a 30x increase compared to the 1,755,902 addresses added last year.

For more details: https://t.me/gateio_wallet_bot/task

