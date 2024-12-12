Holiday Meal & Giveaway for Veterans in San Francisco & Oakland

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares will host its annual holiday celebrations for veterans in San Francisco today, December 12th, and in Oakland tomorrow, December 13th. For more than 40 years, the nonprofit has continued its holiday tradition to provide cheer and community to veterans who need it most. The organization’s annual Cold Nights, Warm Hearts drive aims to decrease isolation and loneliness among Bay Area veterans, especially those who are currently unhoused or recently connected to supportive services.

300 veterans living without shelter in San Francisco and Oakland will receive duffel bags filled with cold weather essentials, hygiene items, and non-perishable food. Veterans will also share a traditional holiday meal and engage in activities like cookie decorating and ornament making, providing them the opportunity to connect with peers and support staff alike.

“Every day, we provide meals and supportive programs to veterans, but our 40-year tradition of Cold Nights, Warm Hearts is a special way to focus on the joy and connection many veterans so desperately need during this time of year” said Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. “We’re grateful that our community continues to generously step up to support this annual tradition and look forward to celebrating with the veterans we serve.”

Cold Nights, Warm Hearts Holiday Celebrations

Thursday, December 12, 2024

1:00 - 3:00PM

Swords to Plowshares Veterans Community Center

1060 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

and

Friday, December 13, 2024

11:00AM - 1:00PM

Swords to Plowshares Oakland Service Center

330 Franklin Street, Suite 100

Oakland, CA 94607

Top Donors of Cold Nights, Warm Hearts include:

Colin & Isabelle Trevorrow as well as Michael Blecker, Dennis & Sabrina Higgs, and Western Digital.

For more information on how to support Bay Area veterans during the holidays, please visit the nonprofit’s website at www.swords-to-plowshares.org/cnwh.

About Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved veterans through comprehensive services including housing, legal assistance, employment, and mental health care. Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and has become a national model for veteran services. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares by visiting www.swords-to-plowshares.org.