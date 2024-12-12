Roadzen Wins Prestigious IFTA Excellence in InsurTech Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, announced that it was honored today with the IFTA Excellence in InsurTech award by the India FinTech Forum. The award recognizes Roadzen’s outstanding achievements in demonstrating exceptional innovation, efficiency, and customer impact in the insurance industry.

The IFTA Excellence in InsurTech Award is presented annually by the India Finance Technology Awards (IFTA) committee to companies that lead the way in leveraging technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions. This recognition highlights Roadzen’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and reshaping the future of the vehicle insurance industry.

“We are truly honored to receive the IFTA Excellence in InsurTech Award,” said Rohan Malhotra, Roadzen’s founder and CEO. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to developing transformative solutions that address industry challenges and deliver real value to our clients and our clients’ clients.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 360 employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France.

To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

About IFTA

The India FinTech Forum is a non-profit initiative that offers a platform for fintech companies to collaborate and voice their opinions on the relevant policy issues. More than 4,500 fintech companies and over 37,000 individuals dedicated to enhancing the ecosystem so that India leads the global fintech innovation wave. Indian fintech firms have unique opportunities with the India Stack (Aadhar, UPI, etc.), which are not available anywhere else in the world. Today, India is on the cusp of a profound shift in the way financial services are accessed by millions of citizens. And this shift will be primarily led by innovative fintech startups in collaboration with big banks or large corporations. Government policies and regulations by important institutions like RBI, SEBI, IRDA etc. will play a major role in shaping the fintech sector. Several industry associations are present in India like CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, SIAM (for automobile manufacturers), COAI (for cellular operators), etc. to voice the opinion of their member companies. Similarly, the India FinTech Forum serves as the unifying platform where the Indian fintech community can present its thoughts and views (in consensus) to the government or policy regulators on important issues relating to the sector.

www.indiafintech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected revenue growth, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai