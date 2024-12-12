Havila Shipping ASA: Information to bondholders in HAVI04 and HAVI07

Reference is made to the stock exchange release on the 14 November 2024 which contained information about settlement of the bonds.

Please find attached information letter from Nordic Trustee regarding the settlement.

To facilitate the settlement in compliance with the Bond Agreement, the Bonds will have a last trade date 13 December 2024.





Contacts:

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

