The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Byte Federal Inc. ("Byte Federal"). Byte Federal learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about November 18, 2024.

About Byte Federal, Inc.

Byte Federal, Inc. is a leading player in the Bitcoin ATM industry in the United States. The company focuses on providing Bitcoin ATM services, training, support, and software development to enhance the Bitcoin ecosystem.

What happened?

On or about November 18, 2024, Byte Federal became aware of a data breach that allowed unauthorized access to one of their servers due to a vulnerability in software provided by a third-party vendor. Once the breach was identified, Byte Federal initiated an investigation and shut down its network. During this incident, certain personal information may have been compromised, including names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, email addresses, government-issued IDs, Social Security numbers, transaction activities, and photographs of users. Up to 58,000 individuals may have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Byte Federal data breach.

