Symbotic Announces Acquisition of OhmniLabs

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of OhmniLabs, a Silicon Valley-based innovator in the field of robotics solutions for health care.

“Combining Symbotic’s expertise in large-scale automation with OhmniLabs’ ground-breaking mobile robots, vision and A.I. solutions will enable the development of unparalleled automation innovations across different settings,” said Rick Cohen, Executive Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “We were drawn to OhmniLabs for its impressive talent and industry experience that will enable our expansion beyond the four walls of the warehouse.”

Founded in 2015 by robotics experts, OhmniLabs has pioneered a fully in-house development and manufacturing model, enabling rapid innovation and speed-to-market for cutting-edge robotics solutions. The company is best known for its autonomous disinfection and telepresence robots, which create safer and healthier environments globally. With the strategic acquisition of OhmniLabs’ industry expertise and talented robotics team, Symbotic will be better positioned to both expand its leading automation capabilities for supply chain customers while delivering enhanced innovation to customers in the health care industry.

“OhmniLabs’ mission has been to develop meaningful robotics to provide real-world solutions, and we have made significant progress with the support of our loyal team members and customers. Being a part of Symbotic, a true leader in robotics innovation, will propel this vision forward to deliver cutting-edge solutions that redefine what’s possible in health care, logistics and beyond,” said Jared Go, Co-founder and CTO, OhmniLabs.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements about Symbotic’s acquisition of substantially all of the assets of OhmniLabs and Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 4, 2024. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

