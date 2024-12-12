Credicorp Ltd: Credicorp’s 2025 Quarterly Earnings Releases

Lima, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 12th, 2024 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the schedule defined for issuing 2025 Quarterly Earnings Releases.

This schedule is published on Credicorp’s website: Link (under Events & Presentations / Upcoming Events). Any changes to this schedule will be communicated through a new Press Release.

- 1Q25 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Thursday, May 15th, 2025

- 2Q25 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Thursday, August 14th, 2025

- 3Q25 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Thursday, November 13th, 2025

- 4Q25 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Monday, February 12th, 2026

Credicorp reminds you that:

1. The details for the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar days before the publishing of each Earnings Release by a Press Release; and

2. The issuing of each Earnings Release can be done after 5:00 pm (Lima time).





About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.