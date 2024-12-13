INVL Asset Management becomes INVL Bridge Finance’s management company after reorganization

INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, having merged the asset management company Mundus into itself, and will now directly manage the INVL Bridge Finance private debt fund.

“We believe that consolidating the management of all funds under a single management company will enable us to leverage our human resources and extensive experience in the alternative investment market more effectively, thereby creating greater value for both investors and portfolio companies. Following the completion of reorganization, the company Mundus has ceased operations. Fund clients are not required to take any further actions,” says Paulius Žurauskas, the CEO of INVL Asset Management.

INVL Bridge Finance is an open-ended fund for informed investors, established in March 2015. In February of last year, INVL Asset Management became the sole shareholder of Mundus, the company that previously managed the fund. In November of the same year, the fund was renamed INVL Bridge Finance to reflect the changes in its shareholder structure and its integration into the Invalda INVL group.

Viktorija Vaitkevičienė, the Executive Partner of the INVL Bridge Finance, emphasizes that although the fund’s management company is changing, the fund will continue to be managed by the same team, which is now integrating into INVL Asset Management.

INVL Bridge Finance aims to deliver stable, long-term returns for its investors by investing in the bonds of companies with a need for debt capital. Since its inception, the fund has conducted over than 200 transactions with 25 companies and currently holds 6 active investments. A significant portion of INVL Bridge Finance’s portfolio consists of investments in alternative finance companies, which use the capital raised to expand their operations and growth their loan portfolios. Additionally, the fund’s portfolio includes companies operating in building maintenance, engineering solutions, and real estate.

At the end of November 2024, INVL Bridge Finance has assets under management of EUR 36.9 million. Since the inception of the private debt fund, the net return for investors has reached more than 104% with an average annual return of about 8%.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 1.6 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

Contact person for further information:

Viktorija Vaitkevičienė, the Executive Partner of the INVL Bridge Finance

Viktorija.Vaitkeviciene@invl.com



