RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-12-13
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1700 +/- 1700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|6,445
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,700
|Number of bids
|19
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|1.917 %
|Lowest yield
|1.917 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.917 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-12-13
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,460
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|33
|Number of accepted bids
|17
|Average yield
|2.302 %
|Lowest yield
|2.294 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.308 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.79