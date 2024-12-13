RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2024-12-13
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1700 +/- 1700
Total bid volume, SEK mln6,445
Volume sold, SEK mln1,700
Number of bids19
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield1.917 %
Lowest yield1.917 %
Highest accepted yield1.917 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2024-12-13
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,460
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids33
Number of accepted bids17
Average yield2.302 %
Lowest yield2.294 %
Highest accepted yield2.308 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.79



 