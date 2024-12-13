Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Strategic Imperatives in the Nutrition and Wellness Sector, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Strategic imperatives are concepts that companies embrace to overcome internal and external challenges, such as economic disruptions that make it difficult to prepare a company for the future.

The report has identified 8 strategic imperatives, as follows:

Innovative Business Models

Customer Value Chain Compression

Transformative Megatrends

Disruptive Technologies

Internal Challenges

Competitive Intensity

Geopolitical Chaos

Industry Convergence

An understanding of these imperatives allows companies to formulate a solid, realistic vision and strategy to set long-term objectives and build a growth pipeline of innovative opportunities, leading to sustained transformational growth.



This study analyzes the nutrition and wellness industry's top 10 strategic imperatives that impact value chain stakeholders. The publisher experts have ranked the imperatives in terms of industry impact and described them in detail. These forces profoundly impact all participants in the nutrition and wellness ecosystem, driving the need for product innovation, revamped business models, new partnerships, and a strategic roadmap to unlock new growth opportunities.



When appropriate, the study includes reference links to other studies for a deeper discussion of a trend. It also highlights companies to action, which are strategic ecosystem participants driving cutting-edge nutrition and wellness solutions, showcasing their contributions and potential to move the industry forward.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Top Transformations Impacting Growth in the Nutrition and Wellness Sector

Top 10 Transformations Impacting Growth in the Nutrition and Wellness Sector, 2024

Transformation 1: Global Shift to Everything Sustainable

Transformation 2: Political Instability and Trade Wars Impact Nutrition and Wellness Supply Chains

Transformation 3: Tech Start-ups are Disrupting Traditional Models

Transformation 4: Nutrition and Wellness Value Chain Participants Should Adapt to Next-generation Digital Technologies

Transformation 5: Cross-industry Integration Puts Pressure on Growth

Transformation 6: Climate Change Impacts Ingredient Sourcing and Production

Transformation 7: Personalized Nutrition Wave

Transformation 8: The Increasing Vertical Integration Will Disrupt Traditional Distribution Channels

Transformation 9: The Growing Focus on Convenience Will Drive Demand for Subscription-based Models

Transformation 10: Adapting to the Rapidly Evolving Regulatory Environment is a Key Challenge

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mswm5c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.