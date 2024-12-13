FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 89 - 13 December 2024
 

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2025:


Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM		10 February        

Annual report 2024 and Q4 review21 February        
AGM24 March
Q1 report 2025        6 May
Q2 report 2025        20 August
Q3 report 20256 November


Monthly ferry volume updates will be released on the following dates in 2025 at around 10.00am CET or as otherwise noted:

13 January
12 February
12 March
11 April
12 May
12 June
11 July
20 August (7.30am CET)
12 September
10 October
12 November
12 December


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


