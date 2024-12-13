FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 89 - 13 December 2024

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2025:





Deadline for submission of

proposals to the AGM 10 February



Annual report 2024 and Q4 review 21 February AGM 24 March Q1 report 2025 6 May Q2 report 2025 20 August Q3 report 2025 6 November





Monthly ferry volume updates will be released on the following dates in 2025 at around 10.00am CET or as otherwise noted:

13 January

12 February

12 March

11 April

12 May

12 June

11 July

20 August (7.30am CET)

12 September

10 October

12 November

12 December





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

