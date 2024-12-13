Company announcement no. 76

Share buyback programme discontinued – transactions in week 50

In company announcement no. 10 of 12 February 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end no later than on 31 January 2025.

The share buyback programme was discontinued 10 December 2024 with company announcement no. 74 of 10 December 2024 with reference to Nykredit’s announcement of all-cash voluntary takeover offer for Spar Nord Bank.

Under the programme 3,307,246 treasury shares have been repurchased at a transaction value of DKK 422,524,406.

In this week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 3,290,246 420,133,526 09 December 2024 17,000 140.64 2,390,880 Total week 50 17,000 2,390.880 Total accumulated 3,307,246 422,524,406

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,476,275 treasury shares equal to 2.95 % of the Bank’s share capital.



Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO

