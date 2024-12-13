Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

| Source: Bavarian Nordic A/S Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 13, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0054,669
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

54,669
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0021,586
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

21,586
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0026,170
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

26,170
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0010,333
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

10,333
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameJean-Christophe May
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0018,541
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

18,541
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameJean-Christophe May
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.007,321
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

7,321
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameRussell Thirsk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0018,894
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

18,894
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameRussell Thirsk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transaction Grant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.007,460
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

7,460
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction 2024-12-13
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, rss@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 40 / 2024

Attachment


Attachments

2024-40-en