Service Coordination, Inc. Announces Sarah Christa Butts as Vice President of Government Relations

FREDERICK, MD, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) is pleased to announce Sarah Christa Butts, MSW as its new Vice President of Government Relations. In this role, she will lead SCI’s newly established Government Relations Center of Excellence, focusing on state and federal advocacy to support people with disabilities, medically complex needs, and their families.

Ms. Butts brings expertise through her distinguished career in social work, social welfare, public policy, and advocacy. She most recently served as Director of Public Policy for the National Association of Social Workers, at its Washington, D.C. headquarters, where she led federal advocacy for the largest association of social workers in the country. There, she was instrumental in establishing an Interstate Compact for Social Workers and securing important Medicare and student loan debt policy reforms. Additionally, she served on the 2023-2024 Biden-Harris Student Loan Debt Relief Committee and engaged in negotiated rulemaking, representing four-year university borrowers nationwide. Ms. Butts is also the founding administrator of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare and has held various positions within the University of Maryland School of Social Work, Maryland Department of Human Services, and the Family League.

Recognized for her impact, Ms. Butts has received accolades such as The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women in Maryland, the VIP List Award, and the Women in Government Relations Federal Issue Campaign Award. She is a professional member of the National Academies of Practice and will be inducted as a Distinguished Public Policy Fellow in March 2025. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and her Master of Social Work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

“Ms. Butts is an exceptional advocate whose work has transformed policies at both the state and federal levels,” said John Dumas, President, and CEO of SCI. “Her leadership will ensure that SCI continues to champion dignity, choice, and access to vital resources for the communities we support.”

With her deep expertise and strategic approach to public policy, Ms. Butts is poised to drive vital impact that amplifies SCI’s mission, expands the reach of quality case management support services, and ensures the voices of those served are advocated for at every level.

About Service Coordination, Inc.

Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) provides high-quality case management services and advocacy for more than 16,000 individuals with disabilities, complex needs, and older adults across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. SCI helps people navigate complex systems by empowering them to make informed choices and connecting them with vital community resources, while ensuring their dignity and rights are respected. SCI also provides companion care and aging life care management services through Montcordia. Learn more online or follow SCI on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter(X).



