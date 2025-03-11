Service Coordination Inc. Earns NBRI’s Prestigious Circle of Excellence Award

FREDERICK, MD, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) has been named a recipient of the National Business Research Institute (NBRI) Circle of Excellence Award, recognizing the organization’s outstanding Customer Experience and commitment to continuous improvement.

This award is reserved for organizations that rank in the 75th percentile or higher in their industry based on scientifically measured customer feedback. SCI surpassed this benchmark, performing at the 85th percentile, demonstrating a steadfast focus on delivering high-quality services and fostering meaningful connections with the individuals and families it supports.

“We are honored to receive the NBRI Circle of Excellence Award, which reaffirms our commitment to service excellence and putting people first,” said John Dumas, President and CEO of SCI. “At SCI, we strive to create a culture where quality and continuous process improvement drives every decision. This recognition highlights the dedication and compassion of our team members, who work tirelessly on behalf of the people and communities we support.”

JaNee Deline, Vice President of Quality Systems and Operations, added, “This award is a reflection of SCI’s unwavering commitment to putting the people we support at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to be recognized for the impact we make and the trust we build each day.”

SCI remains dedicated to continuously improving customer experiences by leveraging data-driven insights, listening to customer feedback, and refining its service approach to better meet the needs of its communities.

