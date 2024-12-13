Parks! America, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

| Source: Parks! America, Inc. Parks! America, Inc.

Management to host conference call on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2024 ended September 29, 2024. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been posted on the Company's website animalsafari.com/investor-relations, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Fiscal Year 2024 Segment Financial Results

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments are summarized in the tables below.

  For the three months ended  For the year ended 
  September 29, 2024  October 1, 2023  September 29, 2024  October 1, 2023 
Total revenues:                
Georgia $1,471,131  $1,770,394  $5,960,259  $5,873,526 
Missouri  718,543   631,285   2,036,280   1,692,765 
Texas  418,017   451,593   1,915,721   1,873,957 
Consolidated $2,607,691  $2,853,272  $9,912,260  $9,440,248 
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes:                
Georgia $570,862  $689,362  $2,294,879  $2,054,001 
Missouri  290,333   227,281   457,219   257,379 
Texas  (29,216)  8,349   72,921   27,577 
Segment EBITDA  831,979   924,992   2,825,019   2,338,957 
Corporate expenses  (300,274)  (269,691)  (1,211,764)  (1,198,652)
Depreciation and amortization  199,319   235,702   871,967   884,459 
Loss on asset disposals, net  26,980   286,562   62,734   317,146 
Contested proxy and related matters, net  2,988   -   2,040,810   - 
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net  -   5,359   (53,755)  368,955 
Legal settlement  -   -   75,000   - 
Other income, net  31,623   15,522   132,948   80,230 
Interest expense  (81,729)  (52,657)  (229,244)  (222,396)
Consolidated $252,312  $90,543  $(1,479,797) $(572,421)
                 
           For the year ended 
           September 29, 2024   October 1, 2023 
Depreciation and amortization:                
Georgia         $357,522  $324,252 
Missouri          231,734   275,533 
Texas          281,055   283,020 
Corporate          1,656   1,654 
Consolidated         $871,967  $884,459 
                 
Capital expenditures:                
Georgia         $593,515  $1,208,762 
Missouri          100,428   134,987 
Texas          213,012   214,095 
Consolidated         $906,955  $1,557,844 


  As of 
  September 29, 2024  October 1, 2023 
Total assets:        
Georgia $7,520,918  $8,519,619 
Missouri  3,399,324   3,335,794 
Texas  7,812,661   7,698,400 
Corporate  461,168   541,910 
Consolidated $19,194,071  $20,095,723 
         
Total cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia $1,800,623  $3,047,188 
Missouri  870,918   671,423 
Texas  570,122   312,563 
Corporate  82,705   67,213 
Consolidated $3,324,368  $4,098,387 
         
Asset less cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia $5,720,295  $5,472,431 
Missouri  2,528,406   2,664,371 
Texas  7,242,539   7,385,837 
Corporate  378,463   474,697 
Consolidated $15,869,703  $15,997,336 


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its fiscal year 2024 results on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

All participants on the conference call will be invited to ask a question. You may also email your question to ralph@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ralph Molina
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
(706) 940-2209 


Tags

Parks! America Inc. OTCPink: PRKA Fiscal Year 2024 financial results entertainment