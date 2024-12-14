TYRLC: Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon Once Again Disrespects Workers’ Rights and Undermines Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday morning, instead of ordering that Canada Post deliver a fair deal to workers, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon invoked Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to unconstitutionally order over 55,000 postal workers back to work.

In doing so, “MacKinnon and Trudeau’s Liberal Government continue to disrespect workers and disrespect our democracy,” Toronto & York Region Labour Council President Andria Babbington said.

Historically, back-to-work legislation to end labour disputes at least required a vote in Parliament, as opposed to a simple Ministerial order. Friday morning’s decision continues a two-year pattern of Liberal Labour Ministers employing Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to end work stoppages at railways, airlines and now Canada Post. Postal workers are members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

“Canada Post, like many employers across the country, knew that the government would step in on their behalf. They never had any intention of ending the strike by presenting a fair deal to postal workers,” Babbington said.

In his remarks on Friday, MacKinnon acknowledged that Canada Post is a vital public service that connects Canadians from coast to coast to coast. “So why is he disrespecting the postal workers by denying them the right to win a fair contract,” Babbington asked.

The right to strike is enshrined in Canada’s Constitution. Strikes have won workers weekends, wage increases, workplace safety protocols, and much more. In fact, it was the 1981 42-day long CUPW strike that won maternity leave for postal workers, paving the way for workers across the country.

“The Liberal government’s overreaching interventions have allowed corporations to continue to profit and prevented workers from winning contracts they deserve,” Babbington said. “They don’t respect working people, and they don’t respect Canadian democracy. Our members will continue to call them out and demand positive political solutions.”

“We’re proud of postal workers for holding the line as long as they have and I want them to know that the entire labour movement is behind them. Because when one of us wins, we all win together,” Babbington said.

Babbington warned, “If need be, we are prepared to take this fight to the streets to support Postal Workers - just like we did in 2018”

