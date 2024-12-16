



Nokia and EOLO deploy Europe’s first 5G standalone mmWave network in Italy

Nokia to deploy the first 5G standalone mmWave network in Europe delivering enhanced customer experience with premium capacity and coverage.

New network infrastructure to support EOLO’s ambitions to connect underserved communities in Italy.

Nokia’s Shikra mmWave radios and FastMile FWA receivers to support Fixed Wireless Access services.

16 December 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced it has signed a four-year deal with EOLO, a Benefit Corporation, and the first B Corp in the Italian telecommunications sector, leader in FWA (fixed wireless access) connectivity, to deploy the first 5G standalone mmWave Radio Access Network in Europe. The deal supports EOLO’s ambitions to connect underserved communities, helping to bridge the digital divide and the digital speed divide in Italy.

Nokia will supply equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio including Nokia's next-generation, AirScale baseband solutions, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity. Nokia will also provide its compact, Shikra mmWave radios for incredible 5G capacity, ultra-wide bandwidth, and coverage for a premium user experience. Shikra is well-suited for dense, urban environments such as shopping malls or sports stadiums and support services such as real-time multi-user ultra-high-definition video streaming or augmented reality.

The Nokia Shikra mmWave solution also delivers fixed wireless access (FWA) services to rural or underserved communities where traditional wired infrastructure may be impractical or expensive to deploy. Included in the solution is a Nokia FastMile 5G mmWave outdoor receiver to reliably connect homes to the mmWave network. The outdoor receiver allows operators to use low-cost mmWave spectrum to provide consistent, reliable, ultra-fast wireless broadband services in areas where fiber can be challenging to deploy.

Guido Garrone, CEO at EOLO commented: “This is clear evidence of our ambition to build a FWA network able to offer the best experience for our customers (retail, business and wholesale), reaching all the areas of our country not connected by FTTH technology. Together with Nokia and the other partners involved in the deal, we will be able to bring FWA connectivity up to 1 Gbps to the whole Italian market. By installing a new 5G infrastructure, we will see the further development of our FWA network that will continue to improve the experience for our customers as well as bridge digital divide and digital speed divide. I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with Nokia and our other partners on this project.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to get to work with EOLO on this important new deal that will introduce innovative connectivity experiences across Italy and help to connect underserved communities. In particular, the introduction of 5G mmWave solutions from our industry-leading AirScale and FastMile portfolio’s will enable premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About EOLO

EOLO is a national telecommunications operator, leader in ultra-broadband wireless (FWA) for residential and business markets. It ensures high-quality access to Ultra Broadband focusing on areas affected by digital divide. EOLO is a Benefit Corporation and the first Italian telecommunications company to achieve B Corp certification. It covers over 7,000 municipalities with more than 4,100 BTS (radio transmitters). EOLO connects 1.6 million people and 116,000 businesses, public administrations, and professionals. The company relies on a network of over 17,000 individuals, including collaborators, technical installers, and commercial partners across the territory.

More information about EOLO’s services is available at www.eolo.it

